The world's largest university endowment fund has reached a symbolic milestone. Harvard Management Company (HMC), which manages the university's $53.2 billion endowment fund, revealed in its latest 13F report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it had taken its very first positions in Gold and Bitcoin, via Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).
A strategic decision that illustrates the changing mindset towards alternative assets.
An unprecedented allocation
Specifically, HMC acquired 333,000 units of the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), the world's largest Gold-backed Index Fund, for a value of $101.5 million.
At the same time, the endowment purchased 1.906 million units of the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), managed by BlackRock, representing an investment of around $117 million.
Together, these positions total $218 million, or around 15% of Harvard's directly-held listed portfolio.
This is the first time the fund has had exposure to these two asset classes, while its annual report still indicated a marginal share (less than 1%) in natural resources.
Why now?
Harvard's initiative comes after a first half of the year marked by spectacular performances.
Gold hit an all-time high at $3,500 an ounce in the spring, buoyed by concerns over inflation and geopolitical tensions.
As for Bitcoin, it rebounded from its April low of $75,000 to set a new high above $124,000 in August, supported by institutional appetite and the growing adoption of spot ETFs in the United States.
As Rutgers professor John M. Longo points out, "some investors now see Gold and cryptocurrencies as stores of value in the face of global monetary expansion since the pandemic," according to The Harvard Crimson.
Recent flows confirm this trend. According to the World Gold Council, Gold-backed ETFs recorded their strongest inflows since 2020 in the first half of the year.
A break in Harvard's strategy
Historically, Harvard has focused on technology Stocks and alternative Private Equity.
However, at the same time as this foray into Precious Metals and Cryptos, HMC has profoundly reorganized its listed portfolio: reducing its positions in Alphabet (-10%), Meta (-67%) and completely exiting Uber and Rubrik, while strengthening Microsoft (+48%) and Nvidia (+30%).
The message is clear. The fund is rebalancing its strategy by diversifying beyond growth Stocks and opening up to assets perceived as safe havens... but also riskier.
A divisive bet
Harvard's entry into Bitcoin via an ETF has provoked contrasting reactions. Avanidhar Subrahmanyam, professor of finance at UCLA, believes that "Bitcoin remains a highly speculative asset, far from being a standardized currency or possessing fundamental value", according to The Harvard Crimson.
Conversely, other experts see this as a strong signal. If even an institution as conservative as Harvard is exposing itself to cryptos and Gold, it's because their place in institutional portfolios is becoming normalized.
Howard Bunsis, professor at Eastern Michigan University, sums it up: "Harvard seeks high returns through exposure to risky and sometimes illiquid instruments," reports The Harvard Crimson.
A turning point for alternative assets?
Beyond the case of Harvard, this movement illustrates the evolution of the financial landscape. ETFs enable large investors to access complex markets without the operational constraints associated with bullion storage or cryptocurrency custody.
Their growing popularity is helping to legitimize these assets in the institutional world.
It remains to be seen whether this gamble will pay off. By betting heavily on Gold and Bitcoin, HMC is validating their growing role in portfolio diversification and protection in the face of an uncertain economic environment.
But this choice also increases its exposure to a volatility that many other university funds are still reluctant to face.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1600 ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech
EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1600 on Friday as the US Dollar consolidates weekly gains. Traders prefer to trade with caution ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, as they pare back wagers on an imminent interest-rate cut.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3400, eyes on Powell's speech
GBP/USD keeps its defensive range play intact near 1.3400 in the second half of the day on Friday. The pair struggles to gather recovery momentum as the US Dollar stays resilient following strong PMI data. Market attention shifts to Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold retreats below $3,330 ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
Gold retains its negative bias for the second successive day on Friday and trades below $3,330. The US Dollar stays resilient in the wake of diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed, weighing on XAU/USD. Fed Chair Powell will speak on policy outlook at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Jerome Powell expected to hint at the trajectory of monetary policy in Jackson Hole speech
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech on “Economic Outlook and Framework Review” at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday at 14:00 GMT. His words are expected to stir markets, injecting intense volatility around the US Dollar.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.