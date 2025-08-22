The world's largest university endowment fund has reached a symbolic milestone. Harvard Management Company (HMC), which manages the university's $53.2 billion endowment fund, revealed in its latest 13F report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it had taken its very first positions in Gold and Bitcoin, via Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

A strategic decision that illustrates the changing mindset towards alternative assets.

An unprecedented allocation

Specifically, HMC acquired 333,000 units of the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), the world's largest Gold-backed Index Fund, for a value of $101.5 million.

At the same time, the endowment purchased 1.906 million units of the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), managed by BlackRock, representing an investment of around $117 million.

Together, these positions total $218 million, or around 15% of Harvard's directly-held listed portfolio.

This is the first time the fund has had exposure to these two asset classes, while its annual report still indicated a marginal share (less than 1%) in natural resources.

Why now?

Harvard's initiative comes after a first half of the year marked by spectacular performances.

Gold hit an all-time high at $3,500 an ounce in the spring, buoyed by concerns over inflation and geopolitical tensions.

As for Bitcoin, it rebounded from its April low of $75,000 to set a new high above $124,000 in August, supported by institutional appetite and the growing adoption of spot ETFs in the United States.

As Rutgers professor John M. Longo points out, "some investors now see Gold and cryptocurrencies as stores of value in the face of global monetary expansion since the pandemic," according to The Harvard Crimson.

Recent flows confirm this trend. According to the World Gold Council, Gold-backed ETFs recorded their strongest inflows since 2020 in the first half of the year.

A break in Harvard's strategy

Historically, Harvard has focused on technology Stocks and alternative Private Equity.

However, at the same time as this foray into Precious Metals and Cryptos, HMC has profoundly reorganized its listed portfolio: reducing its positions in Alphabet (-10%), Meta (-67%) and completely exiting Uber and Rubrik, while strengthening Microsoft (+48%) and Nvidia (+30%).

The message is clear. The fund is rebalancing its strategy by diversifying beyond growth Stocks and opening up to assets perceived as safe havens... but also riskier.

A divisive bet

Harvard's entry into Bitcoin via an ETF has provoked contrasting reactions. Avanidhar Subrahmanyam, professor of finance at UCLA, believes that "Bitcoin remains a highly speculative asset, far from being a standardized currency or possessing fundamental value", according to The Harvard Crimson.

Conversely, other experts see this as a strong signal. If even an institution as conservative as Harvard is exposing itself to cryptos and Gold, it's because their place in institutional portfolios is becoming normalized.

Howard Bunsis, professor at Eastern Michigan University, sums it up: "Harvard seeks high returns through exposure to risky and sometimes illiquid instruments," reports The Harvard Crimson.

A turning point for alternative assets?

Beyond the case of Harvard, this movement illustrates the evolution of the financial landscape. ETFs enable large investors to access complex markets without the operational constraints associated with bullion storage or cryptocurrency custody.

Their growing popularity is helping to legitimize these assets in the institutional world.

It remains to be seen whether this gamble will pay off. By betting heavily on Gold and Bitcoin, HMC is validating their growing role in portfolio diversification and protection in the face of an uncertain economic environment.

But this choice also increases its exposure to a volatility that many other university funds are still reluctant to face.



