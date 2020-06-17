- ZIL/USD dropped to $0.0223 losing 12% of its value in the last 24 hours.
- Zilliqa is under a healthy consolidation period considering the magnitude of its bull run.
Zilliqa is down 12% today on June 17 but up 360% since May 1. It’s no surprise that this gigantic bull run is followed by huge drops. Zilliqa had a peak of $0.0493 on Bitfinex but quickly dipped to $0.0224. The ‘real’ peak happened two days later at $0.0365 which is now the most important resistance level in the short-term.
ZIL/USD daily chart
Despite the current pullback, Zilliqa remains in a daily uptrend and has defended the daily 12-EMA at $0.0228 although it’s currently trading just below it. A loss of the 12-EMA could indicate a shift in the bullish momentum, however, buyers can still use the 26-EMA at $0.0194 as support.
The daily RSI has cooled off and it’s standing at 49 points. The nearest resistance level was established on June 16 at $0.0277, the high of the day. The next important resistance point can be found at $0.0365, the daily high and $0.04 psychological level. For support, bulls can use the EMAs but there aren’t many other support levels nearby.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin gets ready for the storm
Layer-2 solutions can improve make Bitcoin (BTC) usability and make it a true competitor to the US Dollar, according to Kraken CEO Jesse Powell. He believes that Bitcoin adoption will be driven by several key factors including improvements in Bitcoin’s usability.
Ripple makes its way to top-50 disruptors of 2020
CNBC, an American news media corporation, published a list of 50 disrupters of 2020, the companies that made an impact in the year. Ripple took the 28th place in the rating and become was the only digital currency project that made its way in the list.
IOT/USD unlikely to break above $0.2300
IOTA is the 23th largest digital asset with the current market value of $627 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. The coin has gained over 2% in the recent 24 hours and over 3% since the start of Wednesday to trade at $0.2266 at the time of writing.
XTZ/USD moves within a sloping channel
Tezos (XTZ) is the 12th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $79 million. The coin is changing hands at $2.59, down 2.5% on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.