- Zilliqa price near all-time high at $0.235.
- Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shaped a bearish head-and-shoulders top.
- Historical precedent contradicts the bullish narrative.
Zilliqa price has rallied 10,000% since March 2000 in a staircase shape to the most recent high at $0.211. Each leg higher has been followed by a 53% decline on average, of which the last two found support at the 10-week simple moving average (SMA). With the RSI carving out a head-and-shoulders top and historical precedent in favor of continuing this decline, ZIL could fall another 35% from current levels.
Zilliqa price not finding a bid as the all-time high looms
In December 2020, ZIL broke out from a bullish head-and-shoulders bottom, and it has held the 10-week SMA the entire rally. Volume has not been complimentary, excluding the first couple of weeks following the breakout; volume has been at or below average. Not what traders want to see at new rally highs.
Technical patterns can form on indicators as well as price, with the RSI shaping a bearish head-and-shoulders top in the weekly chart. A break below the neckline will likely proceed price, alerting traders to flip to the short side.
The first significant support is the 10-week SMA at $0.1204. Below is the 53% decline target from the most recent high at $0.099, representing a decline of 35% from current levels and 18% below the 10-week SMA.
A panic sell-off would drive ZIL down to the 40-week SMA at $0.052 and potentially to the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.037.
ZIL/USD weekly chart
Considering the overbought condition on the RSI, the best that bulls can hope for in the short-term is a test of this week’s high at $0.187.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin downward pull deepens despite growing institutional interest
The cryptocurrency market is wading in red waters for the second day in a row. The widespread declines are likely to have been triggered by Bitcoin's drop from highs around $60,000 to $51,000.
Chilliz Price Prediction: CHZ breaks bearish, hints at 45% sell-off
Chiliz price has been forming a series of lower highs since hitting a local top at $0.95, suggesting aggressive sellers. So far, the bulls seem to be defending these minor corrections, which has created a horizontal support level at $0.49.
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP future depends on two crucial technical levels
Ripple is attempting another recovery in the wake of the freefall to $0.45. The massive losses incurred since Wednesday have not been unique to the cross-border token.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA needs to reclaim this level to retain bullish outlook
On the 4-hour chart, the Cardano price has created multiple higher lows, showing the presence of aggressive buyers. However, sellers present along the supply barrier at $1.48 have successfully prevented these swings from passing over.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.