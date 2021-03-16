- Zilliqa price has risen 540% from a two-year head-and-shoulders bottom.
- Volume is a red flag for the most recent upswing.
- Now, ZIL could enter a consolidation period before it targets new all-time highs.
A three-year cup base could be nearing completion, but the ideal scenario would be for Zilliqa price to consolidate before launching an assault on May 2018’s all-time high.
Zilliqa price sits in extreme overbought conditions
Key to the rally’s impulsiveness from the ZIL head-and-shoulders bottom has been the constant support at the 10-week simple moving average (SMA). Any healthy consolidation moving forward should find support at the moving average like what emerged during the flag pattern in January.
An ideal consolidation would take the form of a handle to complete a cup-with-handle base. Volume should decline through the left side of the handle and then spike as the digital asset breaks out. The pause would release the extreme overbought conditions on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and raise the probability that Zilliqa price will achieve a sustainable breakout.
The first profit target is the 1.272 extension level at $0.834, or a 250% gain. The next profit target is the 1.618 extension level at $1.39. Volume must rush into the market to confirm the price.
ZIL/USD weekly chart
It is worth noting that the 10-week SMA, currently at $0.111, is critical for the bullish outlook to remain intact. Any consolidation needs to hold on a weekly closing basis, or a different pattern will develop.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto bull run on hold as Bitcoin hunts formidable support
Cryptocurrencies seem to have engaged thrust reverses amid the bull run, perhaps to take a breather. Bitcoin was purged from highs above $61,000 on Monday in the declines that affected almost the entire market.
Terra Price Prediction: LUNA sees new all-time highs ahead of Anchor Protocol release
LUNA has done it once again, outperforming practically everyone in the cryptocurrency space with another 20% upswing to new all-time highs. It seems that investors are hyped for the upcoming release of Anchor Protocol, a savings platform offering low-volatile yields on top of Terra.
Aave price eying up 50% move as AMM Market gets released
The Aave protocol has finally released its new AMM Liquidity Pool while AAVE price is on the verge of bursting. The pool will support several Uniswap V2 LP tokens.
Chiliz Price Prediction: CHZ primed for a 45% upswing
Chiliz price looks primed to reverse and retest previous all-time highs as the downward trend seems to have reached exhaustion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.