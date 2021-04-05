Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL on track to 28% upswing after violent breakout

The Zilliqa price broke out of a cup and handle pattern on April 4, kickstarting a 28% bull rally.

A decisive close above the supply barrier at $0.23 will provide a clear path for ZIL buyers to hit the target at $0.263.

If sellers pierce the horizontal resistance at $0.204, the momentum will most likely face a cutdown.

The Zilliqa price broke out of a bullish consolidation pattern indicating the continuation of the bull run.

Zilliqa price eyes higher high

The Zilliqa price created a rounded bottom consolidation known as “cup” after failing to slice through the resistance level at $0.204 twice. The second bottom produced on April 5 was higher than the previous one and formed the “handle.”

This setup, known as cup and handle, projects a 28% upswing, determined by measuring the distance between the flat resistance and the cup’s bottom.

The Zilliqa price target of $0.263 is obtained by adding 28% to the breakout point at $0.204.

ZIL broke out of this pattern on April 4, signaling the start of a new bull rally. Additionally, the Zilliqa price is close to toppling its current all-time high at $0.2303 set up in 2018. This altcoin’s upward trajectory isn’t a cakewalk, primarily due to the presence of stiff resistance at $0.238, which coincides with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level.

Hence, a decisive close above this level will serve as a pitstop providing traction for the remainder of the 28% upswing.

Adding credence to the bullish outlook is the recently spawned buy signal by the SuperTrend indicator produced due to the breakout.

ZIL/USDT 4-hour chart

Regardless of the bullish outlook, investors need to be cautious if the Zilliqa price slices through the support level at $0.204. This development could jeopardize the upward move and scare investors away.

If ZIL breaches through the demand barrier at $0.202 or the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level, it would null the bullish scenario and set up the stage for a further downward move.

In such a scenario, the Zilliqa price might drop 6.5% toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $.187.