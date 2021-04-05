Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL on track to 28% upswing after violent breakout

- The Zilliqa price broke out of a cup and handle pattern on April 4, kickstarting a 28% bull rally.
- A decisive close above the supply barrier at $0.23 will provide a clear path for ZIL buyers to hit the target at $0.263.
- If sellers pierce the horizontal resistance at $0.204, the momentum will most likely face a cutdown.
The Zilliqa price broke out of a bullish consolidation pattern indicating the continuation of the bull run.
Zilliqa price eyes higher high
The Zilliqa price created a rounded bottom consolidation known as “cup” after failing to slice through the resistance level at $0.204 twice. The second bottom produced on April 5 was higher than the previous one and formed the “handle.”
This setup, known as cup and handle, projects a 28% upswing, determined by measuring the distance between the flat resistance and the cup’s bottom.
The Zilliqa price target of $0.263 is obtained by adding 28% to the breakout point at $0.204.
ZIL broke out of this pattern on April 4, signaling the start of a new bull rally. Additionally, the Zilliqa price is close to toppling its current all-time high at $0.2303 set up in 2018. This altcoin’s upward trajectory isn’t a cakewalk, primarily due to the presence of stiff resistance at $0.238, which coincides with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level.
Hence, a decisive close above this level will serve as a pitstop providing traction for the remainder of the 28% upswing.
Adding credence to the bullish outlook is the recently spawned buy signal by the SuperTrend indicator produced due to the breakout.
ZIL/USDT 4-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, investors need to be cautious if the Zilliqa price slices through the support level at $0.204. This development could jeopardize the upward move and scare investors away.
If ZIL breaches through the demand barrier at $0.202 or the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level, it would null the bullish scenario and set up the stage for a further downward move.
In such a scenario, the Zilliqa price might drop 6.5% toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $.187.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
