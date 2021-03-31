Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL future is unclear but favors a potential 25% upswing

- Zilliqa price is contained inside an ascending parallel channel formed on the 12-hour chart.
- The digital asset is trading in the middle of the pattern above several key levels.
- Good chance for ZIL to see a 25% upswing towards $0.22.
Zilliqa price has been trading inside a massive ascending parallel channel for almost two months now. There is a lot of uncertainty with the asset's short-term price action, even though bulls seem to be the favorite at the time of writing.
Zilliqa price aims for a 25% upswing but needs more
On the 12-hour chart, Zilliqa is trading around the middle of the ascending parallel channel. The digital asset defended the 50-EMA support level with a target aimed at a significant 25% upswing toward the top trendline of the pattern at $0.22.
ZIL/USD 12-hour chart
However, the middle trendline at $0.188 will act as a strong resistance level for Zilliqa. Rejection from this point will quickly push ZIL toward the 50-SMA and 50-EMA, both coinciding at $0.163.
ZIL/USD 12-hour chart
The most significant support trendline is $0.155, which is the lower boundary of the ascending parallel channel. A breakdown below this point has the potential to drive Zilliqa price down by 45% towards $0.085.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
