Yearn.Finance Price Prediction: YFI may take a hit before a massive rally to $35,000

- Yearn.Finance price seems to be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- Several indicators suggest the digital asset might be poised for a pullback in the short-term.
YFI has managed to see a 47% bounce in the past four days after hitting a low of $18,228 on November 26. Bulls are looking to establish a higher high on the daily chart and break $29,890. However, some indicators suggest the digital asset might need to retrace first.
Yearn.Finance price is inside a head and shoulders pattern
On the 4-hour chart, YFI has created what seems to be a head-and-shoulders pattern with the neckline at $26,600. If this pattern is confirmed, Yearn.Finance price would need to dip towards $22,000 first before a breakout.
YFI/USD 4-hour chart
It also seems that the TD Sequential indicator is on the verge of presenting a sell signal on the 4-hour chart, currently showing a green ‘8’. This is a sign of even more selling pressure mounting on YFI in the short-term.
YFI Sell signals charts
Additionally, the TD Sequential has already presented a sell signal on the 2-hour chart and also posted a green ‘8’ on the 6-hour chart. Confirmation of all signals would drive Yearn.Finance price towards $22,000.
On the other hand, a strong breakout above the neckline at $26,600 should be considered a strong bullish signal, potentially driving Yearn.Finance towards the last high of November 20 at $29,890.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
