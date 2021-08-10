XRP price will jump to $1 once it regains this key support level

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC and altcoins begin to undo gains
Bitcoin price witnessed the second leg of its rally that originated on July 20 but failed to produce a convincing close above a crucial support level. Moreover, a technical indicator is flashing a sell signal, further supporting a downswing.
Dogecoin price flashes top signal, DOGE to consolidate before resuming rally
Dogecoin price could see further consolidation before continuing its rally. A technical indicator suggests that DOGE has printed a local top, and the canine-themed token could retest critical support levels before making its next big move.
VeChain targets $1 billion market as VET price contemplates 22% ascent
VeChain price is currently consolidating below the equilibrium as the bullish momentum slows down. While this sideways movement could lead to a breakout in either direction, investors can expect a move higher considering the general market structure of Bitcoin price and VeChain's new entrance into the Chinese pet food market.
Litecoin price eyes 21% ascent as LTC leveraged token undergoes reverse token split
Litecoin price is currently experiencing a decreased bullish momentum, which could result in a sideways movement or a pullback. While this retracement is necessary, it will provide buyers an opportunity to book profits and come back stronger.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.