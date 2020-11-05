XRP price wants to catch up with the rest of the market as bulls target $0.30

- XRP price is bounded between the 50-SMA and the 200-SMA on the daily chart.
- The critical resistance level at $0.245 is holding the price of XRP back.
XRP is trying to follow the lead of Bitcoin, which has surpassed $15,000. The current price of XRP is $0.244 after a notable bounce from $0.228, where the 200-SMA is located on the daily chart.
Unfortunately, the 50-SMA is acting as a strong resistance level around $0.245 and has already rejected the price of XRP twice on November 2 and 3. It’s still possible for XRP bulls to crack this resistance level thanks to the renewed market FOMO (fear of missing out).
Can XRP hit $0.30 by the end of this month?
As stated above, the resistance level at $0.245, where the 50-SMA on the daily chart is established, remains the most critical short-term resistance point. A breakout above this level can push XRP towards the upper boundary of an old ascending triangle at $0.257.
XRP/USD daily chart
Potentially, bulls could crack $0.257 – which coincides with the 100 SMA – in one go and drive the price of XRP towards $0.3 as there is not a lot of resistance to the upside above that point.
On the other hand, another clear rejection from $0.245 can quickly push XRP towards the 200-SMA at $0.229. A further breakdown will drive Ripple to the low at $0.212, which was calculated as a bearish target using the height of the ascending triangle pattern.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin hits $15,000 for the first time since January 2018
With very little opposition above, it seems that Bitcoin has no limit and will likely hit its all-time high at $20,000 again. Despite the current price, it can be observed a massive spike in the number of holders with 100-1,000 coins from 13,754 on October 30 to 13,986 currently.
Money begins to flow outside Bitcoin to DeFI with SNX, YFI, and CRV prices exploding
There is still no clear winner of the 2020 US presidential elections but it seems that the crypto market simply doesn't care. Although Bitcoin continues leading the way at $14,900, several altcoins, especially DeFi coins, also see significant gains.
U.S. Justice Department confiscates over $1 billion in Bitcoin tied to Silk Road
It seems that the wallet was a bounty for hackers and crackers in the past two years as many have attempted to recover the funds inside. People were speculating that a hacker actually got access to the wallet and now the funds have been associated with the Silk Road incident.
UNI price screams buy as bulls aim for $2.8 thanks to strong signals
Uniswap has plummeted by more than 77% since its all-time high at $8.6 on September 18. Although UNI bulls are still facing a lot of hurdles ahead, it seems that several indicators and on-chain metrics have turned in their favor.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.