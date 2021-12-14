Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elon Musk reveals Tesla will accept Dogecoin payments
Elon Musk, tech billionaire and CEO of Tesla, announced that the electric car manufacturer will accept Dogecoin payments. The company will accept the memecoin as a payment method for some of its merchandise.
Shiba Inu bulls await right timing for top-line breakout
Shiba INU (SHIB) price is trading stuck between a 16% variation bandwidth as price looks for direction with neither buyers nor sellers putting forward any big moves. As equity markets shift further towards gains, expect this to spill over into cryptocurrencies and act as a catalyst for a bullish breakout, taking price above a top line that is capping price action for the moment.
Ethereum bulls takeover as ETH supply on exchange plummets
The top 10 non-exchange Ethereum whales have over 24 million ETH tokens, effectively pulling them out of circulation and reducing supply. The level dwarfs the amount held by exchange whales. Proponents consider this a ‘takeover’ by Ethereum bulls that predicts a price rally in the altcoin.
SafeMoon price to provide a buy opportunity before 65% breakout
SafeMoon price more than doubled after the December 4 crash. The altcoin’s bullish move is currently undergoing a pullback, though bulls are expected to trigger a second leg-up in SAFEMOON.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.