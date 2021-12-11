XRP price doomed to fall 38% if Ripple bulls fail to hold above $0.80

- XRP price could be on the edge of further losses as it reaches the make-or-break point.
- Slicing below $0.80 could spell trouble for the bulls, as Ripple could be vulnerable to a 38% plunge.
- In order to void the bearish outlook, XRP would need to reclaim $0.85 as support.
XRP price is on the brink of further collapse as Ripple is nearing a critical line of support. Slicing below the crucial line of defense could see the token falling 38%, reaching $0.49 if momentum fails to shift toward the upside.
XRP price on edge of further decline
XRP price has formed a parallel channel pattern on the daily chart as the token continued to consolidate. Ripple is nearing the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern at $0.80 which acts as crucial support. If the token slices below the aforementioned line of defense, it could face a massive decline.
The prevailing chart pattern suggests a 38% nosedive from the downside trend line, projecting a bearish target of $0.49.
XRP price will discover multiple areas of support before the bears attempt to drive prices down toward the pessimistic target. Ripple will find its second line of defense at the August 9 low at $0.76. Additional foothold will appear at the July 12 high at $0.65, then at the multi-month ascending support trend line at $0.60.
An increase in selling pressure could push XRP price down toward the June 25 low at $0.58, then toward the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.55 before Ripple reaches the parallel channel’s projected bearish target.
XRP/USDT daily chart
However, if XRP price manages to sustain above the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern at $0.80, Ripple may be able to void the bearish forecast by reclaiming higher levels, starting with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.85.
If a spike in buy orders occurs, XRP price may target the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.93, then at the 200-day SMA at $0.95.
Bigger aspirations will target the middle boundary of the parallel channel at $1.02, then at the 50% retracement level at $1.06, which intersects with the 50-day and 100-day SMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price rejected by stiff resistance, could trigger 40% sell-off
Dogecoin price rejected by top of the $0.19 double bottom. DOGE now sees bulls trying to defend $0.16 – a historical and monthly S1 support level. A break below could trigger an aggressive sell-off, resulting in a 40% devaluation for Dogecoin.
MATIC price hits a curb on the way to new all-time highs
Polygon price hit a curb with a false breakout above the monthly R2 resistance level. MATIC sees its rally fade quite quickly due to lack of tailwinds. Expect a further leg lower in search of some support before rebooting the uptrend.
Decentraland price under pressure as MANA targets $2.6
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Decentraland price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate a few indicators that may reveal where MANA is going next.
Ethereum gas fees hit lowest point since June, despite PoS hardfork delay
Analysts note a massive drop in Ethereum gas fees, which hit their lowest point since June 2021. The Ethereum network has delayed its transition to the Proof-of-stake to June 2022. Analysts are more bullish on Ethereum than Bitcoin as the altcoin has outperformed BTC by more than 230%.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.