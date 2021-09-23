Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elrond Price Forecast: EGLD eyes 20% ascent, but buyers need to hold the line
Elrond price crashed violently after setting up a local top on September 14. The uptrend came to an end as EGLD crumbled uncontrollably for roughly a week. However, the bottom seems to be in.
Biden plans to appoint anti-crypto and big-bank critic to lead OCC
United States President Joe Biden aims to nominate Kazakh lawyer Saule Omarova to run as a top Wall Street regulator. She is known for wanting to “end banking as we know it” and has been tapped to run for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
How good are ADA's chances to come back to the bullish zone?
Despite ongoing bearish pressure, bulls have become more active as some coins from the top 10 list are again in the green zone. ADA could restore its position to a certain extent as the rate of the altcoin has ...
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT primed for 27% ascent
Polkadot price crumbled as it tested a crucial resistance level on September 14. This downswing seems to have formed a bottom and rallied exponentially on September 22, indicating that an upswing is on its way.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.