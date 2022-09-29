Traders who partook in the bullish trade idea can trail profit at $0.45. A retap of the previous swing high within the current uptrend will be the earliest confirmation that the uptrend move is over.

XRP price currently auctions back above $0.50 as the bulls have reconquered the 8-day exponential moving average. The volume profile is still low compared to the previous sell-off, which merits the idea that a double top pattern could occur near all-time highs. Traders should continue to watch volume and RSI as the uptrend unfolds . Key levels of interest are $0.56 and the previous congestion zone dating back to 2021 at $0.60.

After a deep correction early this morning near the $0.45 levels, the bulls stepped back into the market in an applaudable fashion. XRP price has, at the current time, rallied 18% in the last 24 hours.

