- XRP price is facing significant resistance near $0.50.
- Ripple shows a tapered volume look, suggesting the uptrend is losing strength.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.51.
XRP price could witness a sell-off into the mid $0.40 levels if the bulls hurdle through the $0.50 barrier.
XRP price may be losing steam
XRP's failure to maintain momentum over the $0.50 threshold may result in Ripples' demise.
In contrast to the last bull run that propelled XRP into the current price levels, the volume pattern throughout the last three attempts to overcome the $0.50 has been dropping. This is a subtle indicator that the upward trend is waning.
XRP is currently trading at $0.499 as another attempt is being made to hurdle the barrier. Still, the volume pattern maintains a relatively sparse look, suggesting retail traders alone may be pushing the price. If this is the case, a liquidation towards $0.47 and potentially $0.40 (if $0.47 does not hold) could occur in the coming days. The Relative Strength Index confounds this idea as a clear bearish divergence is shown as the XRP price ascends and attempts to rally through $0.50
XRP/USDT 2-Hour Chart
Invalidation of the bearish thesis can occur if the bulls breach the $0.51 level. In doing so, a buyers' frenzy targeting $0.56 could occur, resulting in an 11% increase from the current XRP price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ripple, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price sees traders balancing on the sharp end of the blade
Bitcoin price action is slowly but surely trying to move north on price charts as traders try to continue and hold on to the momentum that started on Monday morning.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC stalls at a crucial threshold
Litecoin price is trying to find its footing after lifting from support reinforced at $50.50 and topping out at $55.72. This northbound move would have pushed the token out of a narrow-ranging channel.
Dogecoin price and on-chain metrics forecast 35% rally for DOGE
Dogecoin price has been stuck trading between two barriers since August 28. The recent attempt to push through the upper limit indicates that DOGE buyers are ready to push it higher.
Crypto.com price consolidates, forecasting a 22% rally for CRO holders
Crypto.com price seems to have undone its breakout gains seen in the last week of September. This downtrend has morphed into a tight consolidation showing no volatility.
Bitcoin: BTC’s Q3 close and what to expect in Q4?
Bitcoin price has developed a bullish divergence with RSI, hinting at more upside. Despite the optimistic technicals, investors should expect volatile swings before the end of the third quarter of 2022.