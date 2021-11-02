- XRP price is nearing the end of its symmetrical triangle consolidation, hinting at a breakout to $2.
- The network growth for the remittance token has seen a huge explosion, suggesting that a massive move is around the corner.
- Ripple is making headway with partnerships and sales despite the lawsuit with the SEC, showing a strong increase in its fundamentals.
XRP price has been consolidating below a crucial trend line for nearly two months. However, a breakout seems to be around the corner as Ripple gets squeezed between vital support levels and resistance barriers.
The next breakout to occur will be one to behold as it could hold the key to a rally that could retest 2018 levels.
XRP price technicals are signaling massive breakout
XRP price has been forming multiple bullish patterns on a higher time frame, signaling a bright future. Considering the price action between August 9 and November 2, the remittance token has set up six lower highs and roughly five higher lows.
Connecting these swing points using trend lines results in the formation of a symmetrical triangle pattern. As XRP price progresses through this formation, it gets squeezed, indicating a substantial reduction in volatility. This technical setup forecasts an 80% upswing, determined by adding the distance between the first swing high and swing low to the breakout point.
A decisive close above $1.137, coinciding with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, will confirm the start of an uptrend. Such a move will propel XRP price to the supply zone, ranging from $1.237 to $1.417.
While the initial leg-up is crucial, a decisive daily close above $1.417 will trigger a move toward $2. In a highly bullish case, the XRP price will retest the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at $2.324, A run-up that would constitute a 104% ascent from $1.137.
The last leg-up to the next Fibonacci level will put XRP price at $3.226, just under the all-time high at $3.317.
XRP/USDT 12-hour chart
While the technicals predict a bold target for XRP price, the on-chain metrics back up this claim with a highly bullish outlook.
XRP network growth is a metric that tracks the number of new addresses being created on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). A spike in this measure suggests an increase in investor activity, as a result, it could indicate a potential inflow of new capital.
Lately, this fundamental index has skyrocketed past 2021 highs, hinting that a massive and explosive move is brewing for the remittance token.
XRP network growth chart
Similar growth is being witnessed in the daily active addresses (DAA), which is currently hovering around 75,000. This level was last seen roughly 540 days ago, indicating a tremendous interest among investors in XRP at current price levels.
XRP DAA chart
While these two on-chain metrics are going crazy, the volume transacted on the XRPL has not increased significantly. It is hovering under $4 billion and has been declining since August. Often, when a breakout is accompanied by an increase in volume it is more reliable. Investors should pay close attention to this metric, therefore, to time the breakout and confirm it.
XRP on-chain volume chart
While technical and on-chain metrics are leaning bullish, Ripple’s recent quarterly report shows that it saw a 200%+ increase in its XRP sales quarter-over-quarter. Interestingly, this sale comes from its product On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) which leverages the use of XRP to transfer money across borders.
Despite the SEC’s lawsuit against XRP and Ripple, its sales have zoomed past previous highs, and the report adds,
Transaction volume (measured in dollars) over RippleNet has more than doubled since last year and ODL transactions are up 130% quarter over quarter. In Q3, ODL transactions accounted for ~25% of total volume. All XRP sales this quarter are attributed to the growth and adoption of ODL.
Additionally, Ripple forayed into the NFT market by allocating a $250 million Creator Fund to support creators, brands and marketplaces to explore new use cases for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the XRP Ledger.
On the CBDC front, Ripple is collaborating with the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan “to pilot a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) using Ripple’s CBDC solution.” This fundamental growth coupled with bullish technicals and on-chain metrics leads us to believe a colossal breakout move is on the horizon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Triple Halving author expects ETH to beat Solana scalability
Ethereum supply has turned deflationary, with burned ETH tokens exceeding the issuance. Analysts expect negative issuance and exploding on-chain activity to trigger the "Ethereum Triple Halving."
VeChain price gears up for 22% breakout as key support continues to hold
VeChain price appears ready for an ascent as the altcoin continues to hold above key levels of support. The governing technical pattern presented by VET suggests that the token is ready for a bounce of 22%.
Biden working group urges federal agencies to use their authority for addressing stablecoin risk
The United States President’s Working Group on Financial Markets (PWG) has finally released a report on stablecoins with recommendations that could challenge existing business models or firms such as Tether, the issuer of the USDT coin.
Solana price hints $400 is imminent as institutions dump ETH for SOL
Solana price shows no signs of weakness as it approaches a crucial barrier. A breakout above this hurdle will set the stage for a massive bull run and a new all-time high for SOL.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.