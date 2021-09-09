XRP price holds above stiff support, which may catapult prices by 30%

- Ripple price action is calming down as investors digest events from this week.
- Perfect fade-in trade going on as XRP investors eye $1.40 again to the upside.
- Expect a breakout of the consolidation in the coming days.
Ripple (XRP) had a violent dip on September 7, affected by big risk-off events with Bitcoin and global markets. Price action calmed down significantly on Wednesday as the dust settled, and market participants are redoing their homework on Ripple's opportunities.
And they are right to do so, as Ripple price action is in position for a perfect fade-in trade that could bring XRP price action back towards $1.40 in just a matter of days.
The range of the fade lies between $1.05 and $1.10. These levels have shown their importance since August 11. The $1.10 upper band has held multiple times price action to the upside as the first level of support. And the lower $1.05 has acted each time as a fail-safe system if the $1.10 level could not hold for support.
Ripple looks ripe for an upswing
Smack in the middle of that system, the purple descending trend line, originating from April 14, comes into play and still might have some importance to hold around $1.09. Add to that the monthly pivot around those levels as well, and that is about all the best technical incentives buyers can have to pick up Ripple.
To the upside, the blue descending trend line might limit the upside for now. But once above $1.2, it will be smooth sailing for buyers to run Ripple back up towards $1.42 for a retest of that level. Buyers need to be patient and do not hand over price action too quickly. Partial profit taking should occur, but full offloads of positions will make any further upside potential very limited.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins recover first as BTC contemplates comeback
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash on September 7, which rippled out into the entire ecosystem as the altcoin tumbled. While this short-term sell-off wiped off gains accrued over the past month, things seem to be turning around as altcoins initiate a recovery phase.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu primed for further losses despite recent protocol update
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin suffered a drop in price in the marketwide sell-off on September 8. Bullish developments in the Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies has led to a bullish trend reversal.
MATIC price ready to bounce back with a 90% upswing
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple could see $0.84 soon enough
XRP price action on the 4-hour chart suggests a continuation down. However, Ripple sees some bullish price action that could play out going into tomorrow’s trading session.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.