TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

XRP price gains alongside increase in volume

XRP price gains alongside increase in volume
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Ripple (XRP) price climbs and trades at $2.09 at the time of writing on Monday, up from $2.03 and observing a 2.87% increase in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume increased by 79.42%, as nearly $3,064,957,402.00 in XRP was traded. Volume remains high, meaning strong interest from a large number of investors likely anticipating a gain in the token in the short term.
XRP gained 1.74% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $126,008,704,980.90.

In the last 24 hours, DoubleZero, Canton and Zcash emerge as top gainers, while Monero, MYX Finance and MemeCore are the top losers.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Top Crypto Losers: Monero extends losses below $370 as Aster and Bonk risk record lows

Top Crypto Losers: Monero extends losses below $370 as Aster and Bonk risk record lows

Altcoins, including Monero (XMR), Aster (ASTER), and Bonk (BONK), are at risk of extending their losses as the broader cryptocurrency market stalls amid the dragging peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC slips under $90K, no santa rally in sight

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC slips under $90K, no santa rally in sight

Bitcoin traders are counting on a year-end rally, awaiting a return above the $100,000 milestone. Bitcoin-based investment products are struggling with declining inflows and weaker institutional demand, relative to the beginning of the year. 

Ethereum strengthens against BTC post-Fusaka, targeting $3,200 breakout

Ethereum strengthens against BTC post-Fusaka, targeting $3,200 breakout

Ethereum trades above $3,100 on Friday, with bulls aiming for a breakout above a two-month-old resistance trendline. Ethereum gains strength against Bitcoin as demand for the major altcoin increases after the Fusaka upgrade.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 