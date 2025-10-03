TRENDING:
XRP price gains alongside increase in volume

FXStreet Team

Ripple (XRP) price climbs and trades at $3.03 at the time of writing on Friday, up from $2.98 and observing a 1.72% increase in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume increased by 7.71%, as nearly $7,259,289,070.97 in XRP was traded. Volume remains high, meaning strong interest from a large number of investors likely anticipating a gain in the token in the short term.
XRP gained 9.58% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $181,351,196,114.94.

In the last 24 hours, PancakeSwap, ether.fi and Aster emerge as top gainers, while MYX Finance, DoubleZero and Sonic are the top losers.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

FXStreet Team


ETHFI, CAKE, SPX – DeFi tokens lead the rally

ETHFI, CAKE, SPX – DeFi tokens lead the rally

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens, such as Ether.fi (ETHFI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are leading the broader cryptocurrency market rally at the time of writing on Friday, with the meme coin SPX6900 (SPX) following suit. 

Bitcoin and Ethereum eye record highs, Ripple breaks above bullish pattern

Bitcoin and Ethereum eye record highs, Ripple breaks above bullish pattern

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing a bullish setup as of Friday. With BTC and ETH bulls aiming for their respective record highs, while XRP breaks above a bullish pattern, targeting a higher leg in the upcoming days.

Bitcoin could hit $165,000, remains undervalued to gold: JPMorgan

Bitcoin could hit $165,000, remains undervalued to gold: JPMorgan

Bitcoin (BTC) would need to rise about 42% on a volatility-adjusted basis to match gold, with the debasement trade seen as a key driver of further upside, according to JPMorgan analysts.

Ethereum price tackles $4,500 resistance following rising whale demand

Ethereum price tackles $4,500 resistance following rising whale demand

Ethereum (ETH) continued its uptrend on Thursday, testing the $4,500 resistance following sustained buying activity across whale and accumulation addresses.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC falls sharply as massive liquidations rock the market

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC falls sharply as massive liquidations rock the market

Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $109,000 at the time of writing on Friday after shedding nearly 5% so far this week. The broader cryptocurrency market experienced its largest single-day liquidation event of the year, wiping out mostly long positions.