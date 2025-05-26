Ripple (XRP) price climbs and trades at $2.35 at the time of writing on Monday, up from $2.31 and observing a 1.98% increase in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume increased by 45.91%, as nearly $2,146,346,621.97 in XRP was traded. Volume remains high, meaning strong interest from a large number of investors likely anticipating a gain in the token in the short term.
XRP gained 1.66% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $138,023,691,666.78.
In the last 24 hours, Jupiter, Virtuals Protocol and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance emerge as top gainers, while Four, XDC Network and PAX Gold are the top losers.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto markets edge higher as Trump delays 50% tariff on EU goods to July 9
The cryptocurrency market is recovering modestly during Asian hours on Monday, supported by easing geopolitical tensions after US President Trump announced a delay in the planned 50% tariff on European Union goods.
Veteran analyst expects large gains in SOL and XRP; seeks followers' advice to choose one
Peter Brandt, a veteran futures market chart trader since 1975, anticipates bold gains in top altcoins: Solana (SOL) and Ripple’s XRP, as he opens the floor to his X followers, seeking advice on which altcoin to choose for a $100K investment.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC stabilizes while ETH and XRP hold key levels
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are showing signs of stabilization at the start of the week following recent bouts of volatility. BTC is consolidating after setting a new all-time high, while ETH and XRP are holding above key support levels, suggesting bulls may still have a chance to reclaim control.
Top Gainers HYPE ZEC VIRTUAL: Social chatter fuels altcoin rally, HYPE and ZEC target new peaks
Top cryptos survive the weekends, avoiding any major drawdown or loss in momentum, to start a fresh week on a bullish note. Bitcoin (BTC) holds above $109k, with Hyperliquid (HYPE) and Zcash (ZEC) dominating the top performers chart with rising social sentiments.
Bitcoin: BTC enters full price-discovery mode after seven straight weeks of gains
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $111,000 on Friday after reaching a new all-time high of $111,900 this week. Corporate accumulation, institutional demand, signs of easing regulations and fiscal woes in the US have fueled BTC’s rally.