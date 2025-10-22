XRP price declines, volume increases

Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.40 at the time of writing on Wednesday, falling from $2.43 and marking a 1.14% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume climbed by 6.39% to hit $4,973,637,987.61. Volume increase amidst a price decline can be interpreted as profit-taking or repositioning by crypto traders ahead of the next move in XRP price.

XRP gained 3.98% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $144,128,969,689.94.

In the last 24 hours, MemeCore, Zcash and DoubleZero rallied, emerging as top gainers while Mantle, Pump.fun, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance declined, ranking as top losers in the market.