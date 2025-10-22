TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

XRP price declines, volume increases

XRP price declines, volume increases
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.40 at the time of writing on Wednesday, falling from $2.43 and marking a 1.14% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume climbed by 6.39% to hit $4,973,637,987.61. Volume increase amidst a price decline can be interpreted as profit-taking or repositioning by crypto traders ahead of the next move in XRP price.
XRP gained 3.98% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $144,128,969,689.94.

In the last 24 hours, MemeCore, Zcash and DoubleZero rallied, emerging as top gainers while Mantle, Pump.fun, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance declined, ranking as top losers in the market.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe decline as whales stay wary

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe decline as whales stay wary

The blue chip meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), fail to extend the recovery run from Monday as the broader cryptocurrency market takes a hit.

BlackRock helping Bitcoin whales transition their holdings toward ETFs

BlackRock helping Bitcoin whales transition their holdings toward ETFs

Bitcoin (BTC) whales are reportedly shifting their portfolios from their on-chain wallets to Wall Street through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from asset managers like BlackRock (BLK).

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC struggles below key resistance, ETH and XRP eye further weakness

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC struggles below key resistance, ETH and XRP eye further weakness

Bitcoin (BTC) price steadies around $108,500 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after facing rejection from the key resistance level the previous day. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), following BTC’s footsteps, are signaling weakness and hinting at a correction ahead.

Bitcoin falls below $108,000 amid economic uncertainty, ETF outflows

Bitcoin falls below $108,000 amid economic uncertainty, ETF outflows

Bitcoin price trades in red on Tuesday after rejection from a previously broken trendline. The prolonged US government shutdown and US-China trade uncertainty continue to weigh on riskier assets.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $105,000 as macro headwinds weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $105,000 as macro headwinds weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade in red, below $105,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having corrected nearly 9% so far this week. Renewed geopolitical tensions fueled the pullback in BTC, and the US government shutdown pressured risk assets.