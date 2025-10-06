TRENDING:
XRP price declines, volume increases
Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.99 at the time of writing on Monday, falling from $3.05 and marking a 1.92% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume climbed by 2.55% to hit $5,065,915,568.23. Volume increase amidst a price decline can be interpreted as profit-taking or repositioning by crypto traders ahead of the next move in XRP price.
XRP gained 4.15% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $179,103,350,163.04.

In the last 24 hours, PancakeSwap, Mantle and BNB rallied, emerging as top gainers while Aster, Pump.fun, Ethena declined, ranking as top losers in the market.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

Editor's Picks

Aptos Price Forecast: APT steadies amid rising stablecoin supply and retail demand

Aptos Price Forecast: APT steadies amid rising stablecoin supply and retail demand

Aptos (APT) price is down by almost 1% at the time of writing on Monday, following the 5% gains from the previous day. The Parallel execution blockchain token is poised for further growth, driven by a breakout of the descending triangle pattern, elevated retail demand, and the rising issuance of stablecoins on the network. 

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls aiming for record highs as on-chain and derivatives data turn positive

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls aiming for record highs as on-chain and derivatives data turn positive

Solana (SOL) is trading in green above $230 at the time of writing on Monday, having gained nearly 9% in the previous week. Strengthening on-chain metrics and bullish derivative data signal rising investor confidence, with bulls setting their sights on the all-time high near $296.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bulls take control, aiming for $130K BTC, $5K ETH and $3.40 XRP

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bulls take control, aiming for $130K BTC, $5K ETH and $3.40 XRP

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading in the green, currently above $123,800 at the time of writing on Monday, after reaching a new all-time high of $125,708 the previous day. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices hold above their key support levels, with bulls aiming for $5,000 ETH and $3.40 XRP.

Top Crypto Gainers: SPX, MNT, INJ put a strong start to the week

Top Crypto Gainers: SPX, MNT, INJ put a strong start to the week

SPX6900 (SPX), Mantle (MNT), and Injective (INJ) rise as top performers in the broader cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours. SPX and MNT look for further gains amid a high momentum rally, while INJ remains trapped in a symmetrical triangle pattern. 

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 