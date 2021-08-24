Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout
Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC lack of direction puts altcoins in state of slumber
Bitcoin price is in a pickle as it shows a lack of interest among buyers despite hitting a psychological level after roughly 100 days. The lull reaction could lead to a minor downswing that picks up buyers along the way, leading to a massive bull run.
Solana records largest inflows among all crypto funds amid SOL price surge to record high
The recent weeks have witnessed positive price action, which led to an increase in assets under management to $57.3 billion, the highest record since mid-May. Ethereum competitor Solana has seen the biggest inflows across the entire cryptocurrency market.
MATIC price might pullback, but on-chain metrics indicate Polygon is due for 30% advance
MATIC price is contemplating a retracement after it failed to conquer a resistance barrier. This downswing will serve as a break for the bulls, allowing the sidelined investors to jump on the bandwagon and kick-start a new leg-up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.