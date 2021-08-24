Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC lack of direction puts altcoins in state of slumber

- Bitcoin price is currently hovering around the $50,000 level, trying to establish a trend.
- Ethereum price is having a tough time trying to breach the $3,375 resistance level.
- Ripple price approaches a crucial supply barrier at $1.26, which is preventing a 34% upswing.
Bitcoin price is in a pickle as it shows a lack of interest among buyers despite hitting a psychological level after roughly 100 days. The lull reaction could lead to a minor downswing that picks up buyers along the way, leading to a massive bull run.
Bitcoin price in search of stable support
Bitcoin price recently breached the $50,000 psychological support level for the first time in 100 days, but it failed to sustain itself. This could be a lack of buying pressure due to the already extended rally that spans from $28,000 to $50,000 and beyond.
While the overall structure remains bullish, BTC will likely retrace to the inclined trend line connecting the swing lows on August 6 and August 19 at roughly $47,800 or retrace to the $46,000 stable support level.
Either way, BTC will turn bullish once it produces a decisive 12-hour candlestick close above $50,958 and opens the path to the $55,210 and $56,670 resistance barriers.
BTC/USDT 12-hour chart
On the other hand, a breakdown of the $46,000 support level will implicate weak bullish momentum and trigger a further downswing into the demand zone ranging from $43,150 to $45,791.
While this move does not invalidate the bullish outlook, a convincing close below $43,150 will put an end to the optimistic narrative.
Ethereum price struggles with overhead barriers
Ethereum price saw a consolidation after the August 7 upswing set up a swing high at $3,171. Since then, ETH has been coiling up with a minor upswing on August 20. Any attempts to move higher during this phase were blocked by the resistance level at $3,375.
If BTC continues to head lower, ETH will likely form a higher low or an equal low around $3,000 and prepare for the next leg-up.
The rally that stems from here could see Ethereum price grow by 24% to tag the $3,716 resistance level and, in some cases, the $4,000 psychological level.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook on the general cryptocurrency market, things will turn awry if Ethereum price fails to defend the $3,000 psychological level. A breakdown of the said barrier will instill doubt and fear among users and might potentially trigger a sell-off to $2,893, a breach of which will invalidate the bullish thesis.
This move might also catalyze a downswing to $2,742 or lower.
Ripple price grapples with critical resistance level
Ripple price seems to be less affected by the happenings in the cryptocurrency space as it struggles to overcome a crucial hurdle at $1.267.
The significance of this level stretches back to late 2017 and early 2018, as XRP price formed a swing high around $1.267 before setting up a new all-time high at $3.31. Therefore, investors need to note that a breach of this level will likely open the flood gates, pushing Ripple higher.
If such a move were to occur, XRP price would tackle the third hurdle at $1.70, roughly 36% away from the current position.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
While an uptrend in XRP price is optimistic, a failure to breach the $1.72 resistance barrier will delay the uptrend. In some cases, a minor downswing to $1.09 or $0.89 will be seen. However, a decisive daily candlestick close below the $0.89 support barrier will set up a lower low, invalidating the bullish outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic price contemplates 35% upswing as Mystique upgrade takes shape for ETC
Ethereum Classic price is experiencing a slowdown as it approaches the $70.22 resistance level. According to the recent developer call, the Mystique hard fork is next for ETC. A bounce from $62.05 is likely to trigger a new uptrend to $83.48.
Solana records largest inflows among all crypto funds amid SOL price surge to record high
The recent weeks have witnessed positive price action, which led to an increase in assets under management to $57.3 billion, the highest record since mid-May. Ethereum competitor Solana has seen the biggest inflows across the entire cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin price readies for another leg up amid low transaction levels
Bitcoin price rally toward $50,000 has interestingly not yielded any positive sentiment around the leading digital asset. Bitcoin transactions have reached a historic low as the bellwether cryptocurrency continued its rally.
MATIC price might pullback, but on-chain metrics indicate Polygon is due for 30% advance
MATIC price is contemplating a retracement after it failed to conquer a resistance barrier. This downswing will serve as a break for the bulls, allowing the sidelined ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.