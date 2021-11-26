XRP holds key support while indicators point to short-term recovery

- Ripple started a recovery wave above a key support level of $1.024.
- XRP price started an upside correction as indicators suggest a short-term recovery.
- The coin may initiate a fresh downtrend upon a breakout of the $1.024 support level.
XRP is in the process of forming a triple bottom price pattern boding more upside, for the pair priced against the US dollar., XRP price recently found support at the pattern’s base during the formation of the third bottom. Now, Ripple is at a crossroads – a spike in selling pressure may drive a bearish breakout, whilst technical indicators signal a bullish reversal. It all depends on whether or not a critical support level holds.
XRP rejected above the triple bottom at $1
XRP has found support above $1.024 and started a bullish recovery similar to peer altcoins. The XRP price has found footing at the $1.024 level for the third time making it a triple bottom pattern.
If there is increased demand at the current price level it will push the XRP price towards its double top level at $1.108. However, the 20 and 50-period exponential moving averages may act as minor hurdles at $1.076 and $1.108.
The MACD has closed the first histogram above the 0 mark, indicating a bullish reversal. While the RSI is still holding at 44, a crossover above 50 may encourage investors to go long. In that case, the XRP price might spike towards $1.165. Additional gains could lift the price towards the next key hurdles at $1.218 or $1.284
XRP 12-hourly chart - Triple bottom to drive uptrend
If XRP disappoints to start a new spike above the $1.081 level, it could extend losses. Initial support on the downside is near the $1.024 level.
The upward trend that started on September 21 also extends to significant support at the $1.024 mark. Therefore, a break below the $1.024 support level might push the price further down. The next critical support level is near $0.963, below which the price may fall to the $0.888 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price consolidates as Ripple bulls eye a 15% run-up
XRP price has been on a downtrend for roughly two weeks and shows that a short-term reversal could be near. Market participants need to watch for two immediate support levels that are likely to facilitate this bullish outlook.
Axie Infinity’s digital land sells for $2.5 million, boosting AXS price uptrend
Axie Infinity is one of the most popular blockchain games among Ethereum whales. AXS token has posted 85% gains over the past 90 days. The game developers plan on nurturing the play-to-earn gaming ecosystem by powering new games on digital plots of land.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price at key support screams ‘buy the dip’
Bitcoin price kick-started a minor uptrend on November 24 but is experiencing a slowdown before reaching its intended target. From a higher time frame perspective, things look to be stationary as BTC continues to consolidate.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu hits 1 million holders, gets listed on South Korean exchange
Shiba Inu hit an important milestone of 1 million holders with a rise in the number of investors. The memecoin listed on a South Korean crypto exchange successfully despite strict regulatory requirements.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.