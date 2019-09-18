The strength of the XRP is stunning after many weeks of weakness.

If XRP pierces the $0.34 level upwards, it can fly towards $0.50.

XRP is rallying quickly during the early hours of the U.S. trading session to $0.325.

The primary objective is now very close to the price level of $0.33, where the simple moving average of 100 periods converges with a strong level of price congestion resistance.

Above this critical obstacle, the simple average of 200 periods awaits at $0.34. Breaching this level would give the definitive bullish signal that could push the XRP price straight towards $0.50.

It is very likely that sellers will show up at current and higher levels, as profitability from lows is considerable.