A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate what Stellar needs to do to advance further.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price vies to set new all-time high despite the recent flash crash
Ethereum price rose exponentially over the past 48 hours but experienced a massive flash crash on October 21. While this pushed ETH down significantly in a short period, the bulls’ perseverance kept the token afloat and ready for a new journey.
US public pension fund pours $25 million into Bitcoin and Ether
A pension fund in the United States has decided to allocate $25 million to cryptocurrencies. The Houston-based pension fund invested in Bitcoin and Ether through a partnership with NYDIG. The chief investment officer of the HFRRF believes that this allocation is a method of managing ...
Chainlink price gears up for 40% gains as LINK bulls break out of a vital barrier
Chainlink price saw a quick run-up on October 21, hinting at the incoming bull rally. A decisive close above a supply zone will confirm the start of a new run-up. Chainlink price saw a 17% ascent over the past three days.
Bitcoin price flash crash on Binance US sees BTC drop 87% following algorithm error
Bitcoin price reached an all-time high of over $67,000 on October 20 and the bellwether cryptocurrency is starting to retest key support levels. While BTC dropped to roughly $62,000 on most exchanges, traders on Binance US witnessed a flash crash of 87%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.