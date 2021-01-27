XLM Price Prediction: Stellar will skyrocket by 70% if it breaks above critical resistance

- Stellar Development Fund invests $5 million in Wyre, a crypto payments company.
- Stellar is grinding closer to a forming bull flag pattern breakout, eyeing $0.46.
- A break under the 200 SMA on the 4-hour chart could force XLM to abandon the bullish outlook.
Stellar price is trading sideways due to the consolidation that followed a breakdown from 2021 highs around $0.4. On the downside, support has been established around $0.2, giving the bulls some semblance of stability and control. A bull flag pattern appears to be forming on the 4-hour chart, revealing that Stellar is nearing a possible 70% upswing.
Stellar foundation goes $5 million deep in Wyre
A popular cryptocurrency payment API company, Wyre is the beneficiary of a $5 million investment from the Stellar Development Fund (SDF). Wyre is known for providing cutting-edge payment APIs. Stellar plans to take advantage of the progress Wyre has made to expand its current payment corridors as well as develop new ones.
Since its inception in 2013, Wyre has processed more than $5 billion in transfers, and Stellar is keen on tapping into this success to ensure that its crypto-to-fiat on-ramps are expanded. Some of these products include pairing with USD, euro, and the GBP.
Stellar prepares for a massive upswing
Stellar is trading at $0.25 at the time of writing. A bull flag pattern on the 4-hour chart could see XLM assume an uptrend extending 70% above the breakout point. Support at the 200 Simple Moving Average is crucial to retaining the uptrend.
Note that a bull flag is a technical pattern interpreted as bullish. It represents a period of consolidation after an asset grows incredibly before hitting a barrier.
The pattern prepares the bulls for taking over and points towards continuing the preceding trend with a precise target, like the 70% breakout to $0.46. The bullish narrative will be validated if XLM closes the day above the 50 SMA.
XLM/USD 4-hour chart
As mentioned, the 200 SMA presents formidable support. However, if the price makes a daily candlestick close under it, Stellar may abandon the expected upswing. Losses on the downside are likely to explore former support areas at $0.2 and $0.15.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls to have a bumpy road below $36,450
BTC/USD drops to $32,250, down 1.0% intraday, amid the initial trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the crypto major respects Tuesday’s U-turn from 200-bar SMA amid struggling MACD signals and normal RSI conditions.
Cardano price is on the brink of a 30% move
IOHK or Input Output Hong Kong, the company behind the development of Cardano (ADA), is collaborating with the Ergo Foundation and EMURGO to launch the first-ever stablecoin asset on the Ergo blockchain.
Ethereum: Bulls are gearing up for fresh record to above $1,477
ETH/USD buyers battle the weekly resistance line, currently around $1,357, amid the initial trading on Wednesday. Even so, a two-week-old rising channel and strong RSI, not to forget the receding strength of the bearish MACD, suggest further upside of the quote.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP is on the edge of a massive fall below $0.20
Over the past two months, XRP’s total market capitalization has fallen from a high of $32 billion on November 24, 2020, to only $12 billion currently. The biggest reason for this drop was the SEC suing Ripple for the sales of unregistered securities.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.