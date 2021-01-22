Stellar Price Prediction: XLM aims for $0.3 as bulls buy the dip

- Stellar price had a massive 18% sell-off on January 21 as the entire crypto market collapsed.
- Bulls managed to buy the dip and pushed the digital asset above a crucial resistance level.
Stellar was trading sideways for close to two weeks before the recent sell-off. In previous articles, the potential of a massive breakout or breakdown was discussed as the Bollinger Bands were extremely squeezed.
Stellar price crashes, bulls see an opportunity to buy the dip
Although Stellar price plummeted by more than 18% in just 24 hours, from a high of $0.294 to a low of $0.227, bulls bought the dip quickly. XLM is already trading at $0.276 at the time of writing, almost gaining all back in less than 24 hours.
XLM/USD daily chart
This is certainly a major indicator that the bulls are very much alive; however, they still need to establish a few short-term uptrends. The most significant resistance point on the 4-hour chart is located at $0.29, which coincides with the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA levels. A breakout above this point would be a clear shift in momentum for the bulls with the potential to drive Stellar price up to $0.32.
XLM/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, a rejection from $0.29 could also lead XLM into a new leg down as there is little support below $0.30. The most significant level for the crypto to move downwards is located at $0.227.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin and Ethereum reach local bottoms, now investors prepare for the uptrend to resume
On January 21, 2021, the entire crypto market lost close to $200 billion in market capitalization in less than 24 hours. Bitcoin has actually lost even more dominance over the market and stands at only 64% compared to the yearly high of 72.7%.
Stellar Price Prediction: XLM aims for $0.3 as bulls buy the dip
Stellar was trading sideways for close to two weeks before the recent sell-off. In previous articles, the potential of a massive breakout or breakdown was discussed as the Bollinger Bands were extremely squeezed.
Cardano price resumes uptrend after rebounding from critical support trendline
Cardano has been trading in a robust uptrend since December 2020 and despite the recent market sell-off in the past 48 hours, the digital asset has defended a crucial trendline support and aims for a breakout above $0.40.
Curve Dao price managed to weather the storm while the rest of the cryptocurrency market plummets
Curve Dao Token, a $340 million altcoin, edged above other cryptocurrencies to post double-digit gains despite widespread corrections. CRV/USD is up 14% and trading at $1.78. The 24-hour trading volume holds at $664 million following a 77% increase.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price faces extreme volatility ahead of a new all-time high
Bitcoin had a wild run this week, dropping from a high of $41,350 to a low of 30,420 in less than 48 hours.