XLM Price Prediction: Stellar gets ready for 125% upsurge to record highs

- Stellar has settled above former crucial resistance at $0.465, currently the immediate support.
- Closing the day above the key levels will set XLM on a trajectory to all-time highs.
- The RSI's negative divergence suggests that a correction could be in the cards.
Stellar appears to have cooled off the rally after breaking above the crucial April 2018 hurdle at $0.465. A multi-year high has recently been established at $0.61, but bulls lost steam. The bulls aim to hold above the resistance turned support at $0.465 and plan for another attack mission to the record highs of $1.05.
Stellar is only 125% to the all-time high
The progress XLM has made in the ongoing bull run is tremendous, making the remaining journey to $1.05 a near-term goal. The cross-border token is dancing at $0.5 amid the push by the bulls to secure higher support.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), a trend direction indicator, shows that Stellar is generally moving upward despite the current snarl-up. This technical indicator is used to correctly identify positions where traders can enter or exit the market. Currently, the wide divergence made by the MACD line (blue) above the signal line hints at the bullish outlook remaining intact.
XLM/USD weekly chart
The Parabolic SAR points confirm buyers are in control. This indicator shows that the trend is bullish when the parabolas (dots) are below the price. Moreover, closing the day above $0.5 will add credence to the bullish momentum and perhaps call out more buyers to join the market.
XLM/USD daily chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has a negative divergence on the 4-hour chart. A bearish divergence occurs when an asset's price is generally trending upwards while the RSSI moves downwards.
XLM/USD 4-hour chart
The negative divergence could mean that Stellar is nearing a tipping point, and correction will come into play. The trend reversal will be confirmed when the price breaks below the trendline or crucial support such as $0.5 and $0.465.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price needs to cross one hurdle before it can reach $2,000
Ethereum bulls are unstoppable as the altcoin refreshes record top with $1,899 figure, still rising, amid the early Thursday. Six-week-old ascending trend line adds to the upside filters. Previous resistance line from Saturday offers immediate support.
VeChain Price Forecast: VET moves closer to a 45% breakout
VeChain price slid a consolidation period after surging nearly 85%. Now, VET faces stiff resistance at $0.053 that will determine where it will be heading next. Slicing through this critical barrier will push this altcoin’s market value by 45%, while failing to do so ...
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC bulls target $54,500 next
Bitcoin remains on the front foot despite the latest dribbling around the record top of $52.638 during early Thursday. In doing so, the BTC/USD pair keeps the previous day’s upside break of short-term key resistance line while extending run-up beyond 61.8% Fibonacci ...
Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL shrugs off bears and prepares for new all-time highs
Zilliqa price hit a new all-time high at $0.1611 on February 13 and had a healthy correction down to $0.11 before a significant recovery. Now, the digital asset is ready for another leg up and a potential new all-time high. ZIL is on the verge of a massive 30% move.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.