XLM Price Prediction: Stellar is under heavy pressure as bears target $0.36

- XLM price momentum is weakening as it continues consolidating after peaking at $0.61 on February 13.
- Losing the 50 four-hour moving average as support could see Stellar take a 23% nosedive.
- Nonetheless, this cryptocurrency could advance higher if bulls defend the 50 four-hour moving average.
XLM price saw a roughly 400% surge since the beginning of the year. Since investors have taken advantage of the rising price action to book profits, the increasing selling pressure appears to be wearing down Stellar’s market value.
XLM price is in the vicinity of a potential sell-off
XLM price has been consolidating for the past three days within a descending triangle on its 4-hour chart. The ongoing stagnation phase is reaching a pivotal point as Stellar moves closer to the triangle’s apex.
Although the 50 four-hour moving average is currently serving as stable support alongside the triangle’s x-axis, the current market structure suggests massive losses on the horizon.
The descending triangle forecasts that a spike in selling pressure could see XLM price take a 23% nosedive. If validated, Stellar would target $0.37 upon the break of the $0.47 support level.
This target is determined by measuring the height of the descending triangle’s y-axis and adding that distance to the breakout point.
XLM/USDT 4-hour chart
Regardless of the bearish outlook, investors must not turn a blind eye to the possibility of an upswing. A rebound from the 50 four-hour moving average could push Stellar's market value into higher highs.
A sudden increase in upward pressure that allows XLM price to slice through the triangle's hypotenuse at $0.50 may be significant enough to cause FOMO among investors.
In which case, Stellar could be looking at a 23% jump that sends it close to the recent yearly highs of $0.61.
XLM/USDT 4-hour chart
Due to the ambiguous outlook that XLM price presents, it is imperative that investors wait for a decisive 4-hour candlestick close outside of the $0.50-$0.47 range. Moving past this price pocket will determine where Stellar is heading next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price suffers rejection but technicals remain bullish as key support holds
BTC/USD regains above $49,000, currently near $49,320, while extending the late Tuesday’s recovery moves from the mid-$47,000s. In doing so, the crypto major eyes the record top, flashed the previous day, as earlier pullback couldn’t conquer the key support.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP targets $0.60 after crucial rebound
Ripple consolidates recent gains while witnessing a pullback from the day’s high of $0.5305 to currently down 1.25% near $0.5130 during early Wednesday. It’s worth mentioning that the latest weakness accompanies downbeat MACD and RSI conditions.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH aims for a quick run-up to $1,900 if vital support holds
Ethereum hit a new all-time high at $1,871 on February 13 and after a brief correction, it looks ready for another leg up as long as ETH bulls can hold a key support level. It seems that large investors have continued to accumulate even more Ethereum despite the new all-time highs.
Dogecoin price in danger of a full-blown reversal as the hype around DOGE fades away
In his last tweet about Dogecoin, Elon Musk gave an ultimatum to Dogecoin whales to vacate their positions. Musk believes that DOGE is great and will ‘fully support it’ if the concentration of large holders goes down.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.