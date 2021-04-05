XLM Price Prediction: Stellar aims for new highs above $0.50 after significant breakout

- XLM price had a significant 13% breakout in the past 24 hours above key resistance level.
- Stellar bulls managed to confirm a daily uptrend for the first time since February 13.
- XLM price could be poised to fall as the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal on the daily chart.
Stellar had several significant breakouts in the past week, and it's up 26% in total. The digital asset managed to crack two critical resistance levels and aims for more in the short term. However, a key indicator has presented a sell signal which could pose a threat to the bullish momentum.
XLM price jumps above key resistance and aims for $0.536
XLM price cracked the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level on the daily chart at $0.458 and faces weak resistance ahead. The next potential price level is located at $0.0493, which is the 38.2% Fib level. Additionally, XLM also turned the 50-SMA level into support in the past 24 hours.
XLM/USD daily chart
A breakout above $0.50 should quickly drive XLM price towards $0.536, which is the 23.6% Fibonacci level and potentially towards the all-time high of $0.606 established on February 13.
XLM/USD daily chart
However, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal on the daily chart, which hasn't been invalidated yet. A rejection from $0.493 will drive XLM price down to $0.458 again and as low as $0.423, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci level and the 50-SMA support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
