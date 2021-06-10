XLM price in search of foothold to advance 33%

- XLM price reveals exhaustion of bullish momentum, leading to a potential retracement to the recent swing.
- A resurgence of buyers here may ignite an upswing that could propel Stellar by 33%.
- If the support level at $0.298 is breached, a bearish thesis might evolve.
XLM price saw a nice leg up as it rallied with the rest of the crypto market on Wednesday. However, the exhaustion of buying pressure seems apparent as red candlesticks evolve. Stellar could slide lower to tag an immediate support barrier or retest the recent swing low.
XLM price eyes a minor retracement
XLM price saw an 18% impulsive move from $0.31 to $0.367 between June 8 and June 10. This rally comes after a massive downswing; therefore, investors seem eager to book profits, leading to a pullback.
This down move could head to the immediate support level at $0.344 and reverse or collect liquidity in the form of sell stops below the recent swing low at $0.324.
The latter move will provide the market makers an extra oomph that could potentially catapult XLM price up by 24% to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.403.
However, the bulls might extend this run to $0.435, a 33% surge from $0.324. In a highly bullish case, Stellar could tag the 79% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.457.
XLM/USDT 4-hour chart
While the upswing seems likely, a breakdown of the swing low at $0.348, leading to a decisive close below it, will open up the path for more downward moves.
In such a case, if XLM price produces a 4-hour candlestick close below $0.298, it would invalidate the bullish thesis.
If this were to happen, Stellar might slide 8% to tag the range low at $0.272.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
