XLM Price Forecast: Stellar mulls recovery as two community projects receive grants

- Stellar announced that two community projects would be receiving XLM-based grants.
- XLM price eyes a 20% upswing, but its ascent is sprinkled with stiff resistance levels.
- A decisive close above $0.50 is vital in achieving $0.58.
Stellar network effects could significantly increase as two projects built on the XLM blockchain will receive funds via the seed fund. XLM price shows its upside move is riddled with hurdles.
Coinqvest and Anclap to increase Stellar network effects
Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) has finalized that Coinqvest and Anclap projects will receive 5,000,000 XLM as part of its Stellar Community Fund (SCF) program.
These projects, built around the Stellar blockchain, offer inflation-free payment processing to merchants and enterprises in Argentina.
While Conqvest’s advanced blockchain payment solutions strive to comply with regulations, Anclap’s ARS token, issued on the Stellar blockchain, can be used to pay anything.
Since these projects interact with the XLM blockchain and its constituents in one way or another, it could significantly increase the network effects and strengthen the remittance token’s fundamentals.
XLM price vies to move higher
XLM price, like many other altcoins, is range-bound due to the indecisiveness of the cryptocurrency market. The upper range at $0.60 was breached in mid-April but failed to sustain.
As a result, Stellar’s market value dropped nearly 48% and is currently trading above the lower bounds at $0.40. While an upside move seems likely considering the lack of a clear trend, it will face solid resistance levels.
A breach of the immediate supply zone that extends from $0.47 to $0.50 will be critical in determining the upswing. If successful, the buyers might push XLM price to the next area of interest that expands from $0.58 to $0.61, representing a rough 20% climb.
XLM/USDT 6-hour chart
On the flip side, a failure to breach the supply zone or a rejection at the 50% Fibonacci extension at $0.50 could trigger a downside move.
If this bearish trajectory moves beyond $0.38, it will invalidate the bullish structure and kick-start a downward move to $0.36.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
