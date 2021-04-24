- XLM price recovering from overnight lows, but the rebound is deceptive.
- Daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is far from an oversold reading.
- 21Shares has expanded its roster of crypto ETPs with the launch of Stellar XLM ETP.
XLM price busted the neckline of a head-and-shoulders top pattern yesterday and quickly plunged below the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) before gaining price traction and propelling higher. However, the rebound has not changed the bearish outlook first highlighted in an April 20 FXStreet article.
XLM price trying to shake the grip of bearish historical precedent
The last three corrections have averaged around 50%, and two of the three were short, lasting four and nine days, respectively. As the Stellar head-and-shoulders top is constructed, it forecasts a loss of just over 50% from the April 13 high.
A decline of the magnitude mentioned above would drive the daily RSI below 30, announcing a momentum low for the decline and the technical basis for a new, long-term rally. Without it, Stellar will be challenged to complete a recovery to new highs.
In the path of the head-and-shoulders measured move target of $0.304 is the 100-day SMA at $0.417, the overnight low at $0.390, and the rising trendline from the February 22 low at $0.372. The measured move target also includes an undercut of the February low at $0.314.
To reiterate, at the measured move target, Stellar will be down over 30% from the current price, 34% from the neckline break, and 55% from the April 13 high. Moreover, if the February low is shattered, it will break the series of higher lows for corrections and thrust bullish Stellar speculators into a long waiting game.
XLM/USD 12-hour chart
If the Stellar rebound firms, the 100 12-hour simple moving average (SMA) at $0.455 will be the first line of resistance, closely followed by the neckline at $0.463. A daily close above the neckline would raise the odds of a test of the 50 12-hour SMA at $0.513, but the meeting of Fibonacci levels at $0.545 will prove to be a significant challenge.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain price recovers 50% of its market capitalization in hours after massive collapse
VeChain, like the rest of cryptocurrencies, had a major drop in the last two days and lost close to $8 billion in market capitalization, gaining around $4 billion in the last 24 hours.
Ethereum price defends key level which could push the digital asset into new all-time highs
Ethereum just established a new all-time high at $2,644 on April 22, but the entire market had a flash crash in the last 24 hours and ETH also dropped to a low of $2,107.
Ripple and SEC clash again as lawsuit becomes even more uncertain
XRP had a major rally at the beginning of April as investors grew confident in the outcome of the SEC lawsuit. However, the entire cryptocurrency market had a significant crash, and the SEC case outcome is not as straightforward as previously thought.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.