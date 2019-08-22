- Gemini exchange trading services are now available in seven countries.
- Gemini exchange looks forward to building trust and a future in Aussies crypto space.
Customers in Australia now have access to one more exchange platform, the US-based Gemini exchange. The exchange backed by the Winklevoss twins Tyler and Cameron announced on Wednesday that Australians will now have access to the platform’s trading services.
Traders in the country can take advantage of Gemini’s mobile app available on both iOS and Android to buy and sell as well as store their cryptoassets. At the moment, the exchange supports five cryptos including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Zcash.
Besides the United States and the newly supported Australia, Gemini is available in South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
While commenting on the new development, Tyler expressed his excitement saying:
“Cryptocurrency is the future of money, and we’re committed to building a bridge to that future in Australia. We are thrilled to continue expanding our global footprint and give Aussies a safe and trustworthy cryptocurrency experience. We founded Gemini to build trust in this nascent technology and we look forward to building that trust in Australia.”
