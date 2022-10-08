- XRP price rallies 53.40% in 30 days as Ripple inches closer to winning the lawsuit against the SEC.
- A cup and handle pattern on the daily chart could propel XRP price to $0.70 if confirmed.
- Failure to close the day above $0.50 might invalidate the looming bullish breakout.
XRP price continues to post an impressive week-over-week performance to the extent of tagging a six-month high of $0.55. The cross-border token’s momentum stems from small wins the issuing company, Ripple Labs, is making in court against the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).
It is unlikely that XRP price will retrace soon since its technical picture has improved significantly over the last month.
XRP price bull run in the offing amid the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit
XRP price is successfully navigating the murky waters in the bear market thanks to improving investor sentiment. Ripple Labs is making significant strides toward winning the case filed by the SEC in December 2020.
The regulator alleges that Ripple Labs and its top executives sold XRP as an unregistered security. However, Ripple has continued to drill holes in the regulator’s arguments, translating into small wins.
A recent ruling by the presiding judge overruled the SEC’s motion to withhold sensitive documents relating to a speech made by William Hinman, a former Division Director. The speech was made regarding Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) not being securities. The judge will likely dismiss the case, handing Ripple a major win.
XRP price is on the move
XRP price continues to respond positively to the developments Ripple is making in court. The 53.40% rebound will likely continue and may set precedence for a rally. XRP’s technical outlook is also responding positively, with the formation of a cup and handles pattern pointing to a potential 40.00% move to $0.70.
XRP/USD daily chart
Now, XRP price is trading close to $0.52 after breaking above the cup and handle pattern’s neckline resistance. If buyers heed the call, the international money transfer token will move to close the gap to $0.70 and maybe brush shoulders with $1.00.
The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator’s position reinforces XRP’s bullish narrative. Buyers should defend the support at $0.50 to reduce the risk of bears erasing the gains made over the last 30-days. On the other hand, a daily close below $0.50 could see XRP price retest support at $0.40 and $0.34, respectively.
