- Ethereum price is retesting the $1200 support zone.
- Ethereum price is officially a deflationary token, according to the recent tapering of the supply.
- Invalidation of the downtrend requires a breach above $1,300 for confirmation.
Ethereum price is facing significant bearish pressure going into the third trading week of November. After a 35% decline witnessed earlier this month, the bulls produced a countertrend rally with far less luster than previous uptrend moves. If market conditions persist, ETH could fall back to the $1,000 price level.
Ethereum price remains submerged
Ethereum price shows signals that warrant concern as the bears attempt to decimate the $1,200 support zone. The recent move south was catalyzed by a rejection from the 8-day exponential moving average (EMA). On smaller time frames, the ETH price looks completely in control of the bears as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in oversold territory.
Ethereum price currently auctions at $1,209 as a quick rebound has occurred since the bears breached the $1,200 level. Still, the Volume Profile Indicator suggests sidelined bulls are uninterested in the current discounted ETH price, which could cascade into further sell-offs in the future.
ETHUSDT 8-hour chart
The ETH price decline comes at an interesting time in the market as many crypto advocates speculate better days will come for the decentralized smart-contract token. FXStreet's News Reporter Ekta Mourya recently noted that ETH's supply has significantly fallen post-merge. According to the article, the altcoin’s energy consumption is down 99%. This is a positive light in the crypto space that will hopefully suffice in combatting the White House’s current and future climate and energy implications involving cryptocurrencies.
Still, bounces cannot be ruled out as invalidation of the bearish remains above $1,300 liquidity levels based on previous outlooks. If the level is tagged, ETH could re-route north and rally towards $1,800 and potentially $2,000. Such a move would result in an 80% increase from the current Ethereum price.
In the following video, our analysts dive deep into the price action of Ethereum, analyzing key market interest levels. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price slips as traders wonder why rally fails to rip
Dogecoin price seems stuck sideways to lower, whereas peers like Shiba Inu are set to boom. DOGE price action on the ropes as traders select where they allocate their money.
XRP price bows to headwinds, FTX-triggered liquidity crisis risks prolonging crypto winter
XRP price is stuck between a rock and a hard place amid fears of a longer crypto winter. The crypto market faces a liquidity crisis that could extend crypto winter to the end of 2023.
Shiba Inu price sees whales continuing their path as SHIB is unmoved by Polish blast
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action is set to continue its bullish path as whales are finally entering the trading action. Tuesday night's explosion in Poland saw SHIB price being unfazed.
Could FTX's Bahamas arm bankruptcy filing and suspension of Australian license extend crypto winter?
FTX's collapse continues to spread further, even engulfing its "separate" arm in the Bahamas region. Those impacted by FTX have already faced the consequences.
Bitcoin: BTC at the mercy of FTX, Binance and TRON
Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.