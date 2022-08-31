- Crypto.com price lost 23% of its market value during August.
- CRO price shows bulls lack interest based on the sparse Volume Profile Indicator.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a daily closing candle above $0.135.
Crypto.com price has become very illiquid market, a sharp move is likely to resolve the mundane price action.
CRO price struggles to move
Crypto.com price persists in a slow trotting downtrend. On August 2, after briefly tagging the $0.16 level, CRO began a stair-step decline causing investors a loss of 23%. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, the downtrend has been decisive, prompting no retaliatory force from the bulls. If market conditions persist, a sweep-the-lows event could free up market liquidity.
Crypto.com price currently trades at $0.122. The Volume Profile indicator shows a shallow reading, suggesting bulls want a better discount before entering the market. The 8-day simple moving average has rejected the CRO price from passing through the $0.13. CRO price could fall under the June 18 low at $0.098. Such a move would induce an influx of liquidity and prompt an ideal day trader trading environment.
CRO/USD Daily Chart
Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a closing candle above the 21-day simple moving averages at $0.135. If the bulls can successfully settle above the barrier, they could attempt a retest of the monthly high at $0.16, resulting in a 33% increase from the current CRO price.
In the following video, our analysts deep-dive into Crypto.com's price action, analyzing key levels of interest in the market - FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto recovery rallies have unfinished business
Bitcoin price shows that the recent sell-off was quickly undone as bulls came to the rescue. This development was well received by altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, which have also experienced quick recoveries. Going forward, market participants need to exercise caution since BTC did not complete its downside objective after the recent nosedive.
Here is why heightened volatility may work against XRP price in September
XRP recovery remains elusive despite firmly holding onto support at $0.32. A break above $0.34 appears to be a tall order for the bulls, hence the mundane price action at $0.33. The next few days will be important to the cross-border money remittance token, as observed from Santiment’s Age Consumed on-chain metric.
AVAX price prediction: $22 by Friday, plain and simple
Avalanche price action performs a technical bounce on Monday during its trading session. On the back of that bounce, AVAX price rallies higher. Backed by the RSI, the bulls have plenty of room to go with not much standing in their way.
Shiba Inu price may provide a once-in-a-bear-market opportunity
Shiba Inu price hovers around a stable support level formed over the last three months. A breakdown of this barrier could trigger a steep correction that could provide one of the best trading opportunities in this bear market.
Bitcoin: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.