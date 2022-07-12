Why Tezos investors need to part from XTZ if this level breaks down

- Tezos price action has formed an ascending triangle, hinting at a bullish outlook.
- However, considering the bearish backdrop, investors can expect a bearish breakout.
- A decisive daily candlestick close below $1.33 could trigger a 29% crash to $1.07.
Tezos price continues to consolidate under a high-time-frame resistance barrier that has prevented any upside for roughly a month. The recent recovery lead to a failed attempt at breaking out, suggesting that the sellers are still present.
Tezos price and the bears move together
Tezos price witnessed a sell-off on June 12 that pushed it below the $1.67 support level. After this breakdown, XTZ lost 29% of its value before forming a stable bottom around $1.17 on June 18.
Many altcoins underwent a similar bearish move up to June 18 but kick-started a run-up after this point. As a result, Tezos price bounced 41% to retest the $1.67 hurdle again. Between June 18 and July 12, XTZ produced two equal highs and two higher lows.
Going forward, investors can expect another leg down. Regardless, if the bearish momentum continues to tug, XTZ price is more than likely to trigger a bearish breakout. In such a case, Tezos could produce a daily candlestick close below $1.33, which will signal a downward breakout.
In such a case, the target of $1.07 for the ascending triangle is obtained by measuring the distance between the first swing high and swing low to the breakout point at $1.33.
XTZ/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Tezos price produces a premature breakout above the $1.67 barrier and flips it into a support level, it will invalidate the bearish thesis.
In such a case, based on the measurement rule, XTZ price could trigger a 29% run-up to $2.16.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
