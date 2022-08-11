- Polygon is performing a second test at $0.96, just inches away from the $1 barrier.
- MATIC price looks set to undergo another rejection as traders wake up with a headache after the euphoria of Wednesday.
- Expect a fade as the summer rally starts to slow down.
Polygon (MATIC) price is set to undergo another rejection at the $0.96 historic pivotal level identified on July 20th, 2021. With a possible rejection in the making, it could become clear that a breakout is not for now as investors start to rethink and second guess what the Fed will do after several officials came out warning markets that they are far from done hiking 75 bp and more. This could pour some cold water on the hot crypto rally thus far.
MATIC price set to drop back to $0.80
Polygon price looks to be in doubt where to go next after Wednesday’s euphoria, when investors jumped the gun on their buy-orders as they started to believe the drop in inflation numbers was the first of many more to come. Markets remained ignorant of the warnings of Fed officials in the aftermath, who said they didn’t have any plans to slow down policy tightening, and kept pumping up price action in equities and cryptocurrencies. As the dust settles today, the warnings of these Fed officials now looks to have taken over sentiment as equity markets are mixed during the European session, and Fed Futures are already creeping back up towards pricing in a 60 bp hike instead of 50 bp as they did on Wednesday, after the release.
MATIC price could put further pressure on $0.96 and is likely to get another rejection, as has been the case throughout July, where not one body of a daily candle was able to close or open above $0.96. Expect a fade towards $0.85, the low of last week and then a dip back to $0.80 at the monthly pivot. With the backbone of the green ascending trend line and the 55-day Simple Moving Average, for now, still, alongside it, bulls will be present to start buying into the price action.
MATIC/USD Daily chart
Upside potential, of course, could still be present if traders put aside the remarks of Fed officials given it is still forty days until the next Fed meeting and rate decision. So still plenty of days left to rally and would need to be confirmed with at least a daily close above $0.96 and preferably even above $1. From there, MATIC price could rally another 10% towards $1.10, where the 200-day SMA will be trading as a cap.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Yes, Merge is bullish for Ethereum Classic price, but do you know when to get out?
What are the ramifications of the Merge on Ethereum Classic price? ETC saw a shallow dip on August 2, but the recovery has been quicker. A resumption of the rally to $77.33 seems plausible before Merge, especially with appropriate momentum backing the move.
Shiba Inu price edges close to a 60% breakout as bears watch in disbelief
Shiba Inu price shows a resilience that has not only kept it above a significant support level but also managed to slowly catalyze a move that could result in a 60% upswing.
XRP price attempts a 15% rally on Ripple’s interest in buying Celsius' assets
XRP price shows a willingness to move above a significant resistance level, which it has attempted to do so for the past three months and failed each time. While this attempt is like any other and could fail, especially if the momentum is lacking.
Avalanche price makes a turn for the better
Avalanche price shows classic ramping pattern accompanied with price ascension. AVAX price has breached the oversold level on the Relative Strength Index.
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.