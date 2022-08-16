Why LUNA price is set to drop minimally at first but holds big risks of implosion

- Terra price action erased the negative elements from last week and eked out gains on Saturday.
- LUNA price took a turn for the worse on Monday, dropping 5% between the High and Low of the day.
- As markets take another step back, expect to see LUNA price drop towards $0.000115, at risk of breaking vital support
Terra (LUNA) price action is under pressure again after it rallied against all odds following the development of a technically bearish indicator and pattern last week. The reality kicked in over the weekend on Sunday and Monday as the mighty greenback returned stronger and negatively impacted Terra’s valuation equation. Expect to see a brush against pivotal support and as dollar bulls potentially crack down on LUNA bulls.
LUNA bulls are facing headwinds from dollar bulls
Terra price action has surprised friends and foes with its rally since the end of last week as LUNA price action rose against all odds and despite warning lights pointing to a bearish outcome. With a bit of a delay, reality looks to be kicking in as LUNA price action takes another step back after the sharp drop on Monday, with global markets on the backfoot this week. In the European session, LUNA is undergoing a squeeze with a flat bottom and a lower high, indicating a break to the downside anytime soon.
LUNA price is not only facing the headwinds from global markets but additionally, the stronger dollar that has been rallying since the end of last week as investors take the warnings from several Fed members seriously that the Fed will keep hiking at a ferocious pace, meaning that any risk on will be short-lived for another few months. This also puts pressure on LUNA price, which is very much correlated to the dollar as a peg, which is very expensive to maintain and brings back memories of a few months ago when LUNA almost imploded on the initial dollar rally of 2022. Expect to see support around $0.000115, but keep an eye on that level because once that green ascending trend line breaks, a falling knife could be in the works with a pullback towards $0.000088 or a negative 25% return.
LUNA/USD Daily chart
A bounce off the support at $0.000115 is still possible as the small correction back to support would attract more investors and bulls, pushing price action back higher. Expect to see the rally jump back towards $0.000125 and try and make a new high for the week. From there, a jump of 10% should be possible, with the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $0.000137 a feasible target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why LUNA price is set to drop minimally at first but holds big risks of implosion
Terra (LUNA) price action is under pressure again after it rallied against all odds following the development of a technically bearish indicator and pattern last week.
Bull traders in Tezos do not seem to understand why ‘no’ means ‘no’
Tezos (XTZ) price action has undergone a firm rejection over the weekend and as stated in a previous article on Tezos (XTZ) price action has undergone a firm rejection over the weekend.
Three reasons why meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are hot again
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices break into a rally, offering holders gains. Dogecoin offered holders 16% gains over the past week, and competitor Shiba Inu yielded 30% profits.
XRP Price Prediction: No point in trading Ripple until one of these two things happen
XRP price remains extremely range-bound due to a lack of volatility and the presence of multiple stable barriers. A big move for Ripple will occur if it shatters the immediate support and resistance levels enveloping it.
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.