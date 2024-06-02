- Meme coins like Shiba Inu, Dogwifhat and Floki are all down nearly double digits.
- The social volume of these dog-themed crypto coins has plummeted even more in the past 24 hours.
- Bitcoin’s lack of influence seems to play an important role in this slow decay of the crypto market.
The crypto market volatility has undeniably dropped in the past week and can be attributed to the sideways movement of Bitcoin (BTC) price. But despite this downturn, meme coins never failed to surprise investors. Of late, however, meme coins have taken a hit. In the past 24 hours, all dog-themed meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogwifhat (WIF), Floki (FLOKI) and others have shed nearly double-digits in market value.
Are meme coins fading?
Regardless of Bitcoin’s sideways move, a select few altcoins have always been volatile and moving against the bearish trend. Meme coins were one of the rebel sectors that did this. However, as noted above, SHIB is down nearly 8%, and WIF and FLOKI are also down by 10% each.
Meme coin performance
This effect seems to be applicable to the entire crypto market. The crypto market capitalization is down by $65 billion in less than a week. With the market outlook starting to look bleak, it is likely that investors pull out of risk bets and either rotate their capital into stablecoins or less risky bets. Apart from Bitcoin’s lack of volatility, this could be another reason for meme coins fumbling.
Total crypto market capitalization
As a result, the social volume of these altcoins has also plummeted by more than 20% just int the last 24 hours. Signaling, effectively that the sentiment is also turning negative along with the decline in price.
Meme coins social volume
What to expect next?
Bitcoin’s bleed is unlikely to stop until it finds a stable support level. As mentioned in previous FXStreet publications, these two key levels are roughly $63,000 and $60,000. These footholds are great buy-the-dip levels for patient buyers who missed the initial entry during the May 1 crash.
Until Bitcoin reaches a place of strength, this outlook, whether for meme coins or altcoins, will likely continue. Until this happens, crypto traders are likely going to be playing musical chairs, trying to pick an altcoin winner that will most likely pump and dump. The best option is to exercise restraint and preserve capital until the opportunity rears its head.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
