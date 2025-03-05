- President Donald Trump is reportedly interested in creating a Bitcoin strategic reserve.
- Trump will announce plans for the reserve at the White House crypto summit on Friday.
- The reserve could also include ETH, XRP, ADA and SOL.
The Bitcoin strategic reserve will be a key topic at this Friday's White House Crypto Summit following recent comments from US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick that President Donald Trump is highly interested in a Bitcoin reserve.
Howard Lutnick says President Trump is optimistic about Bitcoin strategic reserve
In an interview with The Pavlovic Today, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that President Trump will unveil a Bitcoin strategic reserve at the summit.
"A Bitcoin strategic reserve is something the President is interested in. He spoke about it all during the campaign trail, and I think you're going to see it executed on Friday," Lutnick told The Pavlovic Today.
President Donald Trump will host the first White House Crypto Summit on Friday. The event is organized by Bo Hines, director of Trump's working group on digital assets and chaired by AI & Crypto Czar David Sacks.
The crypto summit, along with the potential unveiling of the US crypto strategic reserve for digital assets, could play a key role in establishing robust regulatory frameworks for the crypto industry.
Lutnick mentioned that Bitcoin will receive preferential treatment above other assets in the digital asset reserve. However, the model for handling the other crypto tokens will be outlined on Friday.
"Now, there will be the question of, how do we handle the other cryptocurrencies? And I think the model is going to be announced on Friday when we do that," Lutnick said.
Trump stated earlier in a Truth Social post that his Presidential Working Group is working toward adding ETH, XRP, SOL and ADA to the reserve following his Executive Order in January.
The President also stated that he personally loves Bitcoin and Ethereum.
BTC trades near $90,000, up about 2% in the past 24 hours, suggesting traders may be positioning for a potential rally on Friday.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why AAVE is rallying even as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP lag
AAVE gains nearly 8% on Wednesday as crypto traders digest Bitcoin’s return above $87,000 after the flash crash. Crypto market capitalization is back above $2.9 trillion, even as institutional traders slowly lose appetite for risk assets.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC expects volatility around White House Crypto summit
Bitcoin price hovers around $87,600 on Wednesday after finding support around $85,000 the previous day. US spot Exchange Traded Funds continued their outflows this week, totaling $217.7 million until Tuesday and signaling institutional demand weakness.
Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH rallies as transaction rate reaches a new all-time high
Bitcoin Cash’s price rallies more than 7% on Wednesday after retesting its key support the previous day. On-chain metrics paint a bullish picture as BCH’s transaction rate reaches a new high, and open interest is also rising.
BTC, ETH and XRP signal recovery ahead of White House Crypto Summit
Bitcoin price faced rejection around the $95,000 level on Sunday and declined 8.54% the next day. However, on Tuesday, BTC dipped below the daily support level at $85,000 but bounces and closes above it.
Bitcoin: BTC bloodbath continues, near 30% down from its ATH
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its decline and trades below $80,000 at the time of writing on Friday, falling over 15% so far this week. This price correction wiped $660 billion of market capitalization from the overall crypto market and saw $3.68 billion in total liquidations this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.