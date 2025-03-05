President Donald Trump is reportedly interested in creating a Bitcoin strategic reserve.

Trump will announce plans for the reserve at the White House crypto summit on Friday.

The reserve could also include ETH, XRP, ADA and SOL.

The Bitcoin strategic reserve will be a key topic at this Friday's White House Crypto Summit following recent comments from US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick that President Donald Trump is highly interested in a Bitcoin reserve.

Howard Lutnick says President Trump is optimistic about Bitcoin strategic reserve

In an interview with The Pavlovic Today, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that President Trump will unveil a Bitcoin strategic reserve at the summit.

"A Bitcoin strategic reserve is something the President is interested in. He spoke about it all during the campaign trail, and I think you're going to see it executed on Friday," Lutnick told The Pavlovic Today.

President Donald Trump will host the first White House Crypto Summit on Friday. The event is organized by Bo Hines, director of Trump's working group on digital assets and chaired by AI & Crypto Czar David Sacks.

The crypto summit, along with the potential unveiling of the US crypto strategic reserve for digital assets, could play a key role in establishing robust regulatory frameworks for the crypto industry.

Lutnick mentioned that Bitcoin will receive preferential treatment above other assets in the digital asset reserve. However, the model for handling the other crypto tokens will be outlined on Friday.

"Now, there will be the question of, how do we handle the other cryptocurrencies? And I think the model is going to be announced on Friday when we do that," Lutnick said.

Trump stated earlier in a Truth Social post that his Presidential Working Group is working toward adding ETH, XRP, SOL and ADA to the reserve following his Executive Order in January.

The President also stated that he personally loves Bitcoin and Ethereum.

BTC trades near $90,000, up about 2% in the past 24 hours, suggesting traders may be positioning for a potential rally on Friday.