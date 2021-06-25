Bulls are trying to hold the initiative, however, bears are not giving up as some coins from the top 10 list have come back to the red zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Yesterday in the first half of the day, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was fixed at 34,000 and moved in a narrow side corridor. In the evening, a lone bullish impulse allowed the pair to test the level of $35,000.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
At the end of the day, the pair returned to a narrow side corridor, and for this morning - the price ranged to the weak support of $32,500.
If buyers break through the level of average prices, then a re-test of lilac resistance of $36,000 is possible. Otherwise, one should expect a bounce back to the line of the down-trend.
Bitcoin is trading at $33,260 at press time.
ETH/USD
Yesterday at lunch, buyers desperately tried to resist the psychological mark of $2,000. However, in the afternoon, the price of Ethereum (ETH) rolled back to the $1,900 area.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the fact that at night the buyers tried to restore a couple in the consolidation zone, the price of ETH never could overcome the psychological barrier. This morning the initiative is on the side of the sellers, and the couple might continue to roll back to the support of $1,860. If the bears fail to sell the top border of the blue corridor, the bulls may once again try to return a couple to the four-hour EMA55 area.
Ethereum is trading at $1,930 at press time.
BNB/USD
The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 2.71% since yesterday.
BNB/USD chart by TradingView
Binance Coin (BNB) seems that its not going to stop its growth as the native exchange coin has successfully fixed above the vital level of $300. In this case, the ongoing rise may continue to the mirror level at $325 where bears may seize the initiative.
BNB is trading at $300.10 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is even more gainer than Binance Coin (BNB) as its rate has rocketed by 5% over the last day.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
After a false breakout of the $1.33 level, the price is coming back which means that a potential breakout may happen. If bulls manage to fix above this level, the resistance at $1.56 may be attained soon.
ADA is trading at $1.3359 at press time.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is the top gainer today, rising by 7.45%.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE is not an exception from the rule as it is about to test the resistance at $0.27 soon. The growth is supported by the low selling trading volume which means that buyers are more powerful than sellers at the moment.
DOGE is trading at $0.3245 at press time.
