Vet is in price discovery mode, which to many means prices go up. Do note, however, that the extension on the upside should be a cautious bet at this stage. Check my Elliott wave analysis to get an idea about where prices could be heading to, and where they could be expected to start correcting.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bull market top to be beyond $60K as miners and whales drive price higher
Bitcoin has recorded a 101% return in Q1 this year, outperforming many traditional assets. Institutional demand continues to be a massive driver for the Bitcoin price. Miners have stopped selling the leading cryptocurrency, and Bitcoin whale addresses have been increasing.
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK approaches make-or-break point
Chainlink price failed to overcome the resistance barrier at $35 for the third time in a row. A decisive close above $37.40 could seal the bullish fate, but a breakdown of $30 could also trigger a downtrend.
Dogecoin pauses before continuing 35% ascent
Dogecoin price breached an ascending triangle pattern on April 11, triggering a bull run. DOGE spiked nearly 17% in a single candle on the 12-hour chart hitting $0.080. Now, a retracement to the immediate support level at $0.071 seems likely before it starts to climb again.
XRP price rally and Ripple's legal victories could mean settlement with SEC impending
Ripple Labs and its executives scored another victory recently in its ongoing legal battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission. Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC access to the personal banking information of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.