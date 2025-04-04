- The crypto market is down over 4% following President Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs on over 180 countries.
- Bitcoin may continue to see high volatility in the near term due to rising correlation with macroeconomic factors.
- Glassnode report suggests that XRP demand has peaked, highlighting that its price is more susceptible to downside volatility.
Bitcoin (BTC) stretched its decline on Thursday, briefly dropping below $83,000 as President Trump's newly announced reciprocal tariffs extended the crypto market downturn by over 4%. The sustained decline and high volatility highlight Bitcoin's increasing risk to macroeconomic uncertainties.
"High volatility is likely to persist, as Trump receives feedback from the market," said Tracy Jin, COO of crypto exchange MEXC in a statement to FXStreet.
Jin stated that Bitcoin could drop to around $76K – $78K by the end of April. However, a recovery could shift capital from gold into BTC and Bitcoin ETFs, potentially driving prices higher.
"A return to January's values of $100K - $102K for Bitcoin can stimulate a transfer of capital from gold to Bitcoin and Bitcoin ETF, potentially pushing BTC further toward $118K – $120K," Jin added.
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes also commented on Bitcoin's post-tariff decline, highlighting a potential for recovery.
"Market no likey "Liberation Day", if BTC can hold $76.5K between now and US tax day April 15, then we are out of the woods," Hayes wrote in a Wednesday's X post.
Bitcoin holders' losses increase while XRP faces further downside risks
Glassnode's report suggests that Bitcoin is showing signs of a bear market, characterized by weakened price momentum and a decline in profitability.
Using the Relative Unrealized Loss, Glassnode revealed that while a significant number of Bitcoin holders are in loss, the scale of their unrealized losses remains moderate. This suggests that although losses are present, they are yet to hit levels that characterized the bear market in past cycles.
The report further highlights that the realized price for the supply in loss is approximately $96.7K, suggesting that coins trading below the level are carrying an unrealized loss of 12%. While this indicates rising bearish momentum, BTC’s price remains above the negative levels of previous cycles.
"Overall, there are many signs of weakness for Bitcoin investors. However, we should note that the magnitude of this weakness across several dimensions is not yet at the depth and severity of some of the more brutal downtrends Bitcoin has experienced in the past," wrote Glassnode analysts.
In contrast to Bitcoin's increased losses, XRP has gained preference among retail investors. The report reveals that XRP's rally in recent months was explosive compared to Bitcoin's steady price movement. This quick price growth can be traced to "retail-driven speculation," as over 62% of XRP's realized cap is attributed to addresses younger than six months old.
However, with XRP's price far below January's peak of $3.40, the remittance-based token could be highly susceptible to downside volatility as investors realize lesser profits and increased losses.
"Given the retail-dominated inflows and largely concentrated wealth in relatively new hands, this alludes to a condition where retail investor confidence in XRP may be slipping, and this may also be extended across the broader market," added Glassnode analysts.
The analysts concluded that demand for XRP may have peaked, warning investors to tread cautiously until the market sees a healthy recovery.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: Bearish technicals, on-chain indicators signal 68% potential crash
XRP faces increasing bearish sentiment from macro, micro and fundamental factors in April. Weak on-chain indicators ranging from network growth, total supply and active addresses reinforce an impending crash.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Tariff volatility sweeps over $200 billion from crypto markets
Bitcoin price hovers around $83,000 on Thursday after it failed to close above the $85,000 resistance level the previous day. Volatility fueled by Trump’s tariffs swept $200 billion from total market capitalization, liquidating over $178 million in BTC.
SOL is the winner as Solana chain turns into battleground for meme coin launchpad and DEX
Solana (SOL) gains nearly 2% in the last 24 hours and trades at 118.28 at the time of writing on Thursday. A Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and a meme coin launchpad built on the Solana blockchain have waged a war for users and compete for the trade volume on the chain.
Shibarium, built for the Shiba Inu blockchain, reaches 1 billion in transactions in 18 months after its launch
Shibarium, a Layer-2 blockchain for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, reaches 1 billion transactions 18 months after its launch. This milestone reflects growing adoption and Shibarium’s robust performance.
Bitcoin: BTC remains calm before a storm
Bitcoin's price has been consolidating between $85,000 and $88,000 this week. A K33 report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as traders absorb the tariff announcements. PlanB’s S2F model shows that Bitcoin looks extremely undervalued compared to Gold and the housing market.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.