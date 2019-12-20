Cloud indicator is short for Ichimoku cloud, or Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. You can translate this as “a glance at a chart in balance”.

A Japanese journalist called Goichi Hosoda invented this charting technique in 1936. Since then, the Ichimoku cloud indicator has become a popular trading tool in Japan. It has recently gained popularity among traders in the West.

In her book, Ichimoku Secrets, Kiana Danial dives into the interpretations of this commonly misunderstood indicator. Of course, love-at-first-sight- can be complicated. But once you get to know it, magic can happen. Before we reveal the chart, let’s prevent a major brain meltdown by first introducing the stuff you are going to see on your chart when you insert the cloud indicator onto it.

