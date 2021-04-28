Visa ‘extremely well-positioned’ to dive into crypto and support CBDC development

- Visa CEO Al Kelly highlighted the firm’s crypto commitment, stating that it will extensively move into the digital currency space.
- The payments giant will position itself to undertake five critical areas related to digital assets.
- The firm has been in discussion with central banks about their development of sovereign digital currencies.
Payments giant Visa is increasingly embracing cryptocurrencies, having recently begun settlements of stablecoin USD Coin transactions since March.
Visa leaning into crypto in a ‘very big way’
During an earnings call on April 27, Visa CEO Al Kelly stated that the firm is looking at five individual aspects in crypto going forward. The few key elements include the spending and purchase of cryptocurrencies, crypto-related APIs for financial firms, settlements via stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Kelly added:
So our focus is on five different opportunities that we see in this space, and I would say that this space that we are leaning into in a very big way and I think are extremely well-positioned.
In late March, Visa allowed the use of USDC to settle transactions on its payment network, as the latest indication of the growing acceptance of digital currencies in the traditional financial industry. Partnering with Crypto.com, the payments giant launched the pilot program and aims to offer the option to more partners later this year.
Demand from consumers across the world to be able to hold and use cryptocurrencies continues to grow. Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa, said:
We’re seeing demand from our clients to be able to build products that provide that access for consumers.
Visa could play a key role in developing CBDC
In addition to including cryptocurrencies into the firm’s agenda, Visa is also in discussion with central banks and suggested that the payment giant could play a role in the CBDC development process.
Seeing that central banks would need to be critical of the security of these digital currencies, Visa proposed that it could add value with the firm’s long track record. Kelly explained:
We're talking to central banks about the criticality of public/private partnership and in particular the criticality of acceptance because for these central bank digital currencies to have value, they're going to have to both be secure in the minds of consumers, and that's something we have a long track record with and could help.
Visa published a paper in late 2020 outlining the potential offline payments solution for CBDCs. Most CBDC solutions seek to enable offline payments, including China’s digital yuan.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price aims for new all-time high as the asset gains institutional traction
Mark Cuban will discuss Dogecoin on the Ellen Show on April 28. Interest in Dogecoin continues to explode, according to Bitpay CMO. DOGE has formed a significant bull flag on the daily chart.
Ripple takes first step toward reclaiming $1.98
XRP price surged nearly 40% in the last 24 hours, pushing it toward a critical level. A decisive close above the previous weekly open at $1.40 could signal the start of the next leg up to $1.74.
Litecoin eyes midway point of 32% bull rally
Litecoin price is showing signs of life after taking a massive blow during the recent market crashes. Regardless of the bullish outlook from multiple perspectives, if Litecoin price fails to stay above $218, it will invalidate the upward trajectory portrayed so far.
Ethereum primed for $3,000 after ephemeral consolidation
Ethereum price has been on a tear over the last week, as it undid the crash, and is on its way to new highs. ETH is now consolidating around the local top at $2,450, anticipating a 15% move to $3,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.