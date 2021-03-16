According to the CEO of Visa, Al Kelly, the popular company Visa is mapping the outline of a plan that has to do with the support of buying Bitcoin on Visa credentials. The announcement of the CEO appeared following the Mastercard publication of its cryptocurrency plans in February.

Through his talk at ‘Fortune’s Leadership Next’ podcast, Kelly stated that Visa is intending to operate with Bitcoin wallets. In February 2021, Visa published a partnership with First Boulevard. First Boulevard is a digitally native neobank concentrated on developing generational wealth for the Black community, to stimulate the company’s attempts to join the cryptocurrency market. Kelly stated

“We’re trying to do two things. One is to enable the purchase of bitcoin on Visa credentials. And secondly, working with bitcoin wallets to allow the bitcoin to be translated into a fiat currency and therefore immediately be able to be used at any of the 70 million places around the world where Visa is accepted”.

Mastercard, the opponent of Visa, published near the beginning of this year that the company is intending to allow Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency assets in 2021.

Because of the new wave in the retail and institutional request for Bitcoin, many financial firms globally have begun to work on plans on how to accept BTC as a payment system.

Tesla, the world’s biggest electric-car producer, lately published its $1.5 billion stakes in Bitcoin and stated that the company is intending to accept BTC as a method of payment for its products.

CoinFlip, one of the head Bitcoin ATM providers in the US, has extended its network significantly in the last few months because of a wave in demand. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency recorded an all-time top of $61,000 last Sunday.

"CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 87% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

The above materials are considered marketing communications and do not reflect independent investment research or a solicitation of advice or recommendations pursuant to compliance within the existing regulatory structure and licensing. Finmarket, operated by KDNA shall not accept any responsibility of any losses of traders in Forex or CFD products due to the use and content of the relevant information prescribed herein."

Marios Athinodorou is the Chief Market Analyst and Trading Tutor at Finmarket. Marios started trading Forex in 2012, during this time he studied trading analysis and trading psychology deeply and attended more than 30 motivational seminars. He started coaching people in 2014, at this period he was trading his own accounts too. After the economic recession, he developed short-term trading strategies and EAs that helped him in his trading. His IT background - he studied Computer Science at the Metropolitan University of London - assisted him in developing several successful trading systems which have been tested and used by respectful Wall Street traders. He continues coaching people and delivers daily market analysis. His market approach is based on price action as well as on market psychology. Marios’ market analysis articles are featuring on the following websites Nasdaq, Yahoo Finance, FXEmpire etc.