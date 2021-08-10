VeChain targets $1 billion market as VET price contemplates 22% ascent

- VET price is consolidating under the trading range’s midpoint at $0.106.
- Vechain blockchain takes another step toward adoption as it targets China’s pet food market.
- A breakdown of the August 3 swing low at $0.0825 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
VeChain price is currently consolidating below the equilibrium as the bullish momentum slows down. While this sideways movement could lead to a breakout in either direction, investors can expect a move higher considering the general market structure of Bitcoin price and VeChain's new entrance into the Chinese pet food market.
Pet food market in China is ripe for blockchain solution
VeChain blockchain wants to standardize the variables in the pet food market in China, which mainly contains counterfeits and low-quality products. With the use of blockchain technology, VeChain intends to revolutionize this $1.1 billion market by including the entire lifecycle on the blockchain. This process involves proof of origin, proof of ingredients and traceability of the whole value chain.
In this direction, the announcement reads,
VeChain has engaged with multiple companies in the pet food industry, and many of them have expressed interest in blockchain technology to solve the aforementioned problems and pain points.
Interestingly, Vechain and its suite of products can be implemented in a few days to weeks through an already established Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software portfolio.
In addition to the above, VeChain is also working with the ReSea project to clean up the oceans across the world and record this process on the blockchain. The recorded data will be certified by their partners DNV, adding credibility to work done by ReSea.
VeChain price awaits a trigger for break
VeChain price rallied a whopping 98% from July 20 to August 8 and set up a swing high at $0.111. However, the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) flashed a sell signal in the form of a red ‘one’ candlestick on the 12-hour chart, suggesting that a downswing is likely.
This technical formation forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction. Therefore, investors can expect VET to retrace to the immediate support level at $0.0952. This move will offset the pent-up pressure and pave the way for sidelined buyers to jump on the bandwagon.
The resulting uptrend will likely push VeChain price to slice through the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.106. A decisive 12-hour candlestick close above $0.106 will confirm the resumption of the ascent. In this case, market participants can expect VET to rally to the $0.116 and the $0.122 supply barriers.
VET/USDT 12-hour chart
While the upswing is likely, things could go south if the support level at $0.0952 is breached. This move will indicate a weakness among buyers and might allow the bears to push through the subsequent barrier at $0.0902.
While buyers might still be able to make a comeback above $0.0902, a breakdown of the August 3 swing low at $0.0825 will invalidate the bullish thesis and open the path for further descent.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
